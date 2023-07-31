Beat load-shedding with bargains on EcoFlow's portable power stations
Follow this guide to find the perfect EcoFlow 'plug-and-play' load-shedding solution for your home or office and get huge discounts of up to 41%
It’s a frustrating fact, but SA's power crisis is unlikely to end any time soon. While keeping up with forever-changing load-shedding schedules can be complicated, finding a solution to keep the electricity on in your home — or home office — doesn't have to be.
What you need is an alternative power solution that's portable, quiet, eco-friendly and easy to use and maintain. It sounds like a big ask to tick all these boxes, but industry leader EcoFlow has products that fit the bill.
The company offers a range of portable power stations that can be taken anywhere and require minimal set-up: it's as simple as plug in and play. Best of all, EcoFlow is having a sale*, so you can enjoy discounts of up to 41% when you purchase one.
Why go with EcoFlow?
This tech-savvy company's portable power stations are maintenance free and incorporate LFP batteries, an advanced subtype of lithium-ion battery commonly used in backup battery and electric vehicle (EV) applications. LFP batteries with 3,000 cycles can be used for 10 years — that's six times longer than the average lifespan.
Thanks to EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, its products charge five times faster than the industry average. So, even when load-shedding reaches stage 6, you won't have to panic that there isn’t enough time for your portable power station to recharge between those 4.5-hour stretches.
The company's proprietary X-Boost tech also allows you to power heavy-duty appliances with a higher-rated wattage than your EcoFlow portable power station.
Which EcoFlow product is right for me?
Not sure where to begin? We’re going to break down the basics so you can find the perfect load-shedding solution to meet your needs.
With EcoFlow, you’re looking at two key product ranges: River and Delta. The portable power stations in both these series share some unique benefits:
- EPS: If you find yourself running around to plug in various things as soon as load-shedding hits, then EPS (emergency power supply) will make you breathe a sigh of relief. This mode automatically switches to battery power in 30 milliseconds.
- Output: It was stage 2, but now it’s stage 6 and you didn’t check your load-shedding app so you didn't see the change and now everyone’s phone is flat — and everyone wants to charge them at the same time. Thankfully, EcoFlow products have multiple output ports which means you can power several devices simultaneously.
- Input: Portable power stations also need power which is why it’s important to have a number of ways to charge them. EcoFlow's products can be charged quickly by plugging them in, using one of the company's portable solar panels or even your car's battery.
- There’s an app: We’ve all been there: you have rechargeable devices but you can't remember if you plugged them in or not and now the power is out and you’re stuck. Luckily with the EcoFlow mobile app, it’s easy to control and monitor your portable power station remotely. You can view charging levels, customise settings and adjust charging speeds, all conveniently using your phone.
Ultimately deciding whether you should opt for a model from EcoFlow's River or Delta series comes down to preference, your power needs and portability. Use the table below to help guide your choice:
|Your main goal
|Appliances you need to power
|EcoFlow solution
|Keep entertained
TV, light, game console, PC, Wi-Fi router
|River or Delta series
|Stay productive and connected
Speaker, laptop, phone, Wi-Fi router
|River series
|Keep your food fresh and cook it
Kettle, fridge, dishwasher, microwave
|Delta series
|Keep warm
|Hairdryer, electric blanket, geyser
|Delta series
Two of the best portable power stations
There are several different models in EcoFlow's Delta and River series; let's take a closer look at some of its most popular:
EcoFlow River 2
Small in size, big on power, the EcoFlow River 2 is the best entry-level portable power station in its class. It has 256Wh capacity, is lightweight (only 3.5kg), super quick to charge — it goes 0% to 100% in an hour — and has a five-year warranty.
With an upgraded long-lasting LFP battery at its core, you can charge and recharge the River 2 safely over 3,000 times. EcoFlow’s state-of-the-art battery management system (BMS) constantly monitors the battery's voltage, current and temperature, and includes multiple aspects of protection, extending its lifespan to the max.
It has an AC output of up to 300W, which you can crank up to 600W using X-Boost mode to run up to 90% of consumer electronics. And, with five output ports, you can conveniently power multiple devices simultaneously.
Appliance runtime: Speaker (10W) 7.9 hours, light (10W — DC) 20 hours, Wi-Fi router (10W) 7.9 hours. A phone (11W) can be charged 19 times and a laptop (60W) 3.4 times.
Special offer: Normally retailing for R6,999, the River 2 is on sale* for R5,999 — that's a fantastic saving of R1,000.
Delta
Simply put: the EcoFlow Delta is a portable powerhouse that'll offer you total peace of mind when load-shedding strikes. It has a huge 1,260W capacity and 1,800W output, which can be cranked up to 2,400W using X-Boost mode, allowing you to run essential appliances such as your fridge and microwave. It's even got enough juice for heavy-duty power tools.
The Delta is fast to charge — it goes from 0% to 100% in 1.6 hours — and has multiple outlets allowing you to power 11 devices at the same time. Plus, unlike traditional gas and diesel generators, this portable power station can be run inside or out without harmful emissions and virtually no noise — your neighbours will thank you.
Appliance runtime: Microwave (1,300W) 0.9 hours, hairdryer (1,600W) 0.7 hours, electric kettle (1,500W) 0.7 hours, rice cooker (1,000W) 1.1 hours.
Special offer: Normally retailing for R33,998, the Delta is on sale* for R19,999 — that's an incredible saving of R13,999. Plus, you'll get free EcoFlow 160W portable solar panel to charge your new portable power station.
When it comes to load-shedding, you've got to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Luckily with EcoFlow’s range of portable power stations, it’s never been easier to stay connected and power your home.
Visit the EcoFlow website for more information and to take advantage of the brand's sale, which offers you incredible discounts of up to 41%.
This article was sponsored by EcoFlow.
*EcoFlow's sale is on until August 14 2023.