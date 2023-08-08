MultiChoice's DStv Stream offers a smoother, simpler viewing experience

For a revamped streaming experience, MultiChoice SA has launched DStv Stream for customers to enjoy the best of local and international sport and entertainment — anywhere.

MultiChoice teams have worked tirelessly to deliver this all-inclusive entertainment platform packed with a host of innovative features set to elevate your viewing experience.

DStv Stream has kept everything you like from the DStv app and added more to love. All your favourites, profiles, account information, viewing history, watch lists, downloads, Catch Up, BoxOffice and live TV features are still there.

Here are a few highlights to look forward to:

Better personalisation for you to discover content on your profile;

A smoother, simpler streaming experience; and

Changing soundtracks to your local language where available. This includes live sports commentary in isiZulu, isiXhosa, Portuguese, Afrikaans and English.

Sport lovers also get to enjoy the league and tournament pages feature. This makes following your favourite teams, cups and leagues more intuitive and enjoyable.

“From the launch of the first decoder to pioneering digital satellite TV and now with DStv Stream, what drives innovation for MultiChoice is providing customers with the content they love — in the best way for them,” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice SA.

“The launch of DStv Stream is just the beginning. As the home of entertainment and sport MultiChoice will continue to deliver unrivalled value and choice for customers. This way, every South African can enjoy the magic of our content.”

Get your hands on DStv Stream

DStv invites everyone to be a part of this new era. To enjoy the newly renovated platform, subscribers who've already been streaming can simply update their existing DStv app. Existing subscribers who have not been streaming can download DStv Stream from their app store and log in with their same self-service credentials.

And if you haven’t registered yet, it's easy. All you have to do is create an account on DStv.com, link it to your active subscription and use those logins to start streaming on the DStv Stream app.

New subscribers can sign up on DStv.com in less than five minutes. No dish. No installation. No drama. Just a smart device and a stable internet connection.

Download DStv Stream on Android and Apple iOS.

This article was sponsored by DStv.