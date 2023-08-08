Lifestyle

MultiChoice's DStv Stream offers a smoother, simpler viewing experience

The newly revamped home of entertainment has all the great features of the DStv app in a more streamlined, personalised package

08 August 2023 - 10:30
Sponsored
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
DStv Stream has kept everything you like, and added so much more to love.
DStv Stream has kept everything you like, and added so much more to love.
Image: Supplied

For a revamped streaming experience, MultiChoice SA has launched DStv Stream for customers to enjoy the best of local and international sport and entertainment — anywhere. 

MultiChoice teams have worked tirelessly to deliver this all-inclusive entertainment platform packed with a host of innovative features set to elevate your viewing experience. 

DStv Stream has kept everything you like from the DStv app and added more to love. All your favourites, profiles, account information, viewing history, watch lists, downloads, Catch Up, BoxOffice and live TV features are still there. 

Here are a few highlights to look forward to:

  • Better personalisation for you to discover content on your profile;
  • A smoother, simpler streaming experience; and
  • Changing soundtracks to your local language where available. This includes live sports commentary in isiZulu, isiXhosa, Portuguese, Afrikaans and English. 

Sport lovers also get to enjoy the league and tournament pages feature. This makes following your favourite teams, cups and leagues more intuitive and enjoyable.

“From the launch of the first decoder to pioneering digital satellite TV and now with DStv Stream, what drives innovation for MultiChoice is providing customers with the content they love — in the best way for them,” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice SA.

“The launch of DStv Stream is just the beginning. As the home of entertainment and sport MultiChoice will continue to deliver unrivalled value and choice for customers. This way, every South African can enjoy the magic of our content.” 

Get your hands on DStv Stream

DStv invites everyone to be a part of this new era. To enjoy the newly renovated platform, subscribers who've already been streaming can simply update their existing DStv app. Existing subscribers who have not been streaming can download DStv Stream from their app store and log in with their same self-service credentials. 

And if you haven’t registered yet, it's easy. All you have to do is create an account on DStv.com, link it to your active subscription and use those logins to start streaming on the DStv Stream app.

New subscribers can sign up on DStv.com in less than five minutes. No dish. No installation. No drama. Just a smart device and a stable internet connection.

Download DStv Stream on Android and Apple iOS

This article was sponsored by DStv. 

ALSO READ:

Morgan Mammila makes dramatic return to Chippa United

The Chippa United roundabout gathered momentum on Tuesday as the club announced the return of Mogan Mammila as head coach for the coming season.
Sport
2 months ago

How fast is fast enough? DStv Internet answers your FAQs about fibre

SPONSORED | DStv Internet's uncapped, unshaped fibre packages offer the swift, stable connection you need for a premium streaming experience
Lifestyle
5 months ago

No satellite dish needed: DStv uncaps your streaming potential for R699 p/m

SPONSORED | Stream to your heart's content with a One2Fibre package including uncapped fibre internet, a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Sho’t Left Travel Week is coming: Providers invited to share their deals Travel
  2. The ups and downs of Wi-Fi on flights Lifestyle
  3. See why breaking a sweat on holiday is the new craze Lifestyle
  4. Travel earnings show consumers spend on foreign trips Lifestyle
  5. A history in memes: how Jennifer Aniston became the Queen of Karens Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng