The Top 7 competing for the crown are Anke Rothmann, Bryoni Govender, Homba Mazaleni, Jordan van der Vyver, Melissa Nayimuli, Nande Mabala and Natasha Joubert.
This year's judges are reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Nola Gabriel, Leandie du Randt, Thuso Mbedu, Devi Sankaree Govender and Jo-Ann Strauss.
“I am looking for the woman that has a Miss South Africa feel to her when she walks into the room. Someone who must be able to be the best version of herself at all times, and someone who is memorable, has a presence and a purpose in her heart to serve and lead the country in being the best it can be,” said Du Randt.
Govender said: “I’ll be looking for the one that has intelligence, frankness, boldness and a strong drive to bring about social change, as well as agility and a sharp sense of humour.”
Icy sparkles and the sun rising behind a baobab tree: behind the first-of-its-kind Miss SA crown
Image: Supplied
On Sunday, one of the beauties vying for the Miss South Africa title will be crowned with a new coronet when they emerge as winner.
Dubbed Mowana “Tree of Life”, it was inspired by the sun rising behind a baobab tree and created by Ursula Pule, creative director and co-founder of Nungu Diamonds.
It is the first crown of its kind in South Africa and made up of more than 800 stones, including diamonds, gemstones and cubic zirconia, the biggest weighing 15 carats.
