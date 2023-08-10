Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘Big fan’ Prince Harry gets group hug from Stellenbosch choir

10 August 2023 - 07:40
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, smiles during a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. It was a sweet moment when the prince met members of the Stellenbosch University choir.
Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Members of the Stellenbosch University choir enjoyed a pleasant surprise when they not only got to meet “big fan” Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, but also got in on a heartwarming group hug with the erstwhile British royal.

They had a lighthearted moment in Japan earlier this week while attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition that took place in Tokyo.

Prince Harry was there on behalf of the Lesotho charity he cofounded, Sentebale, while the choir performed at the summit.

The sweet exchange backstage was captured in a 42-second clip, which has since gone viral. In it, Harry encourages the choir to “keep spreading the love”, to laughs of appreciation from members.

The choir director is then heard thanking the duke for “spending so much time with us”.

“For such an icon, [you are] so modest, oh my word,” he said to the prince's delight. Harry then quipped back, “well, you are fabulous” before giving him a hug.

Choir members are then seen basking in that compliment before leaning in for a group hug that Harry had requested.

The video was shared on the university's social media pages on Wednesday, with a sweet caption.

“That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University choir and confesses to be a big fan ... it's the group hug at the end for us.”

TimesLIVE

