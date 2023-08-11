South Africans are flocking to this tiny island in the middle of the Irish Sea
11 August 2023 - 07:30
Douglas, the tiny capital of the Isle of Man, might seem an unlikely destination for South African expats. But the pull of its offshore economy and the push of South Africa’s struggles means hundreds have headed to the 53km-long crown dependency in the middle of the Irish Sea in recent years...
