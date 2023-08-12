Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced in 2020 they would take a step back from official royal duties.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as the 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support the queen.”
The couple still use the titles Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon them on their marriage, namely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry this week surprised members of the Stellenbosch University choir while attending the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition that took place in Tokyo.
He was there on behalf of Sentebale, the Lesotho charity he cofounded, while the choir performed at the event.
Not Your Highness, just Prince Harry: ‘His Royal Highness’ title removed from royal website
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters
Harry's page on the royal family's website has been updated to remove references to the “His Royal Highness” title.
This comes as UK media reported the prince was still being called “His Royal Highness” in his bio on the website, three years after stepping down from royal duties.
In a statement to the Express, the Royal Family said: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”
Is Harry still a prince now that he's stepped back from his royal role?
