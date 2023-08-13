Lifestyle

Natasha Joubert: five facts about the new Miss SA

Here is everything you need to know about South Africa's new pageant queen

13 August 2023 - 21:15 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert.
Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

1. SECOND TIME THE CHARM

This is not the first time the beauty has entered the pageant having lucked out of the crown in 2020 to Shudufadzo Musida. She landed in the top 3. With her other title holders representing the country in separate pageants, she was jetted off to represent the country the following year at Miss Universe 2021.

2. A GLOBAL QUEEN

This is not the first time she has represented the country internationally. In 2016, she won the Miss Globe South Africa 2016 and strutted her stuff in Albania for the Miss Globe 2016 pageant where she placed in the top 5.

3. FASHION DESIGNER

The BCom Marketing graduate founded her own fashion brand in 2016. Called Natalia Jefferys, it specialises in couture for special occasions like matric dances and weddings.

There’s an empowering story behind the origins of this business, which Joubert runs with her mom, Ninette.

When Joubert was a young teen, her father lost his job and the family could no longer afford the pricey evening gowns she needed to compete in modelling competitions. Determined to find a way to allow her daughter to continue to do what she loved, Ninette decided to have a bash at making these glam outfits herself, with Joubert dreaming up the designs.

4. SHE INSPIRED A BOOK CHARACTER

Joubert told the Sunday Times that one of her “very creative” friends wrote a book when they were teenagers. She based the characters on real people, changing their names, but keeping their initials the same. In its pages Joubert was dubbed Natalia Jefferys.

The beauty queen loved the moniker so much that she adopted it as the name of her fashion label.

5. BEAUTY ON THE GO

The beauty queen says people are often surprised to find out she was a tomboy when she was younger. “I was the only girl in my karate class and would much rather play outside with boys.”

Today, she “thrives in a natural environment” and, according to the Miss SA website, enjoys hiking and camping, loves sport and plays action hockey.

Previous reporting by Toni Jaye Singer.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How Gert-Johan Coetzee took 2,000 hours to make Miss SA finale looks

From the top five to Bonang, we look at what it took the designer to create looks for this year’s pageant.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Miss SA designers tell us what went into their creations

Gert-Johan Coetzee and more talk inspiration behind outfits to be seen on Miss SA stage
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Where are they now?: Miss SA's game-changer queens

As we get closer to the date for the crowning of the 65th title holder, we look back at the long history of pageant winners who have become icons.
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Natasha Joubert: five facts about the new Miss SA Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | A history of Bonang Matheba taking the Miss SA fashion crown Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA embraces TV reality show future Lifestyle
  4. It's time for equality in women's sport — they're just as stinky as men Lifestyle
  5. When push comes to shove, meet the women of SA's roller derby Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later