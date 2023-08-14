Win a golden 'Blue Beetle' collector's item worth over R100,000
This one-of-a-kind prize was inspired by the titular character in Warner Bros. SA's new superhero blockbuster
If you can develop superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider or from possessing kryptonite from the planet Krypton, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that amazing mystical abilities can be brought on by association with a magic scarab beetle that bonds with a teenager, providing him with a suit of extraterrestrial armour.
This, in a nutshell, is the plot of Blue Beetle, the new superhero blockbuster from Warner Bros. SA, which opens in cinemas on August 18.
Based on the DC comic of the same name, it stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. This artefact bestows extraordinary and unpredictable powers on him, transforming him to the superhero Blue Beetle and changing the course of his life forever.
To celebrate the launch of Blue Beetle, Warner Bros. SA commissioned one of the country's top jewellers, Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy), to design a one-off collector's item, which one lucky superhero fan will win — see competition entry details below.
This unique prize, an ornamental gold scarab beetle studded with sapphires and featuring the DC logo on the back, is worth more than R100,000.
“We wanted to do something completely different to launch Blue Beetle,” says Sher. “Instead of creating a lot of figurines to celebrate the film, I was asked to create a very special, incredibly valuable piece of art based on the scarab in the Blue Beetle poster. It will be framed as an ornament, but if the winner would like, it could also be made into a pendant.”
Sher has created pieces for Olympians, musicians and celebrities, but never a superhero — until now. That said, he was the perfect man for the job.
Not only does he have more than 15 years of experience in diamond trading and dealing, but he's made a name for himself as a modern jeweller who thinks outside the box. “I like to push boundaries, take what’s traditional and convert it into something more original and unique.”
Sher also has a passion for DC superheroes. “I loved making this unique figurine so much that I’d now love to make a bejewelled Superman or an Aquaman, or a gorgeous gold Barbie for the next Barbie movie.”
With this prize, Sher hopes to show people that jewellery isn’t limited to rings, earrings and necklaces — there is also a creative and artistic side to the craft. “It would be wonderful to make a painting from gold and jewels as a commission for someone who’d love some very valuable art,” he says.
Enter now and you could win
Watch the trailer for the movie below, then click here to enter the competition by answering a question about it.