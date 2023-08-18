Find out if your suburb has a high Solar Score with this easy-to-use tool

According to Standard Bank's LookSee home efficiency platform, homes in Gauteng have a higher Solar Score than coastal provinces — meaning they're able to generate more electricity from their roofs.

However, it’s not bad news for southern parts of the country as houses there can still produce high levels of solar power.

A home’s location, solar irradiance, shady conditions, roof direction, size and slope can have a significant impact on how a solar system will perform, says Standard Bank LookSee executive head Marc du Plessis.

“These elements are difficult for most people to assess themselves, which can lead to disappointment when their chosen solar system does not reach the advertised generation potential. It’s for this reason that Standard Bank developed the first Solar Score system focused on SA’s residential properties.”

The easy-to-use Solar Score needs only your physical address for the system to generate a 3D model of the house and assess it against a variety of solar performance factors. You'll be presented with a Solar Score out of 100, usable roof area, average sunlight days, potential electricity generation, and estimated savings on your electricity bill.

How homes perform

The Solar Score system has also allowed LookSee to analyse which suburbs in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape offer the best conditions for a home solar installation.

“Looking at the average Solar Scores for homes in the top 30 suburbs, Gauteng has the overwhelming majority, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape suburbs taking ninth and seventh place respectively. The average homes in the top Gauteng suburbs all have the potential to generate upwards of 100kWh of power a day. This is due to the level of photovoltaic emissions or solar irradiance lowering as you move away from the equator.”