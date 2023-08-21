As seasons change so do our preferred fashion items. However, this is often the case with skincare as well. Our routines need to change according to the weather we are experiencing, and while many might think this means you have to drop a couple of items like sunscreen in cooler weather.
From sunscreen in winter to oily skin: five skincare myths you need to know
Don't let the change of season get you down. We bust all the odd skincare myths that might not be working for your regiment
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Correia says it's necessary to debunk some of the myths around skincare that might leave people misinformed. Think you know them all, see what our beauty expert warns against when it comes to keeping your skin healthy.
MYTH: The sun is not strong enough to harm your skin during winter, so you don’t need to use sun protection.
TRUE: You need to use sunscreen during winter to protect your skin from the sun as the radiation of sun’s UV rays, even on a cloudy day, can still pass through and damage your skin cells. Skin Cancer Foundation also warns that in winter your sunscreen erodes from your skin faster than in summer due to harsher conditions such as wind, so it is important to reapply during the day.
MYTH: Oily skin doesn't need a moisturiser.
FALSE: All skin types need a moisturiser, including oily skin. Moisturising helps maintain the skin's barrier function and can help regulate oil production. Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers specifically designed for oily skin.
MYTH: Using more products will give better results.
FALSE: Using multiple skincare products can be beneficial if they target specific skin concerns, but using too many products or layering them incorrectly can overwhelm the skin and lead to irritation. Keep your routine simple and tailored to your skin's needs.
MYTH: Hot water moisturises the skin.
TRUTH: Hot water can do more harm to your skin than good by stripping natural oils from the skin, leaving it drier. When showering or bathing during winter try not to make these too long and to keep the water temperature warm rather than hot. Don’t forget to moisturise your skin after.
Image: iStock
MYTH: Vigorous exfoliation of your skin will get rid of blackheads and whiteheads.
TRUTH: Scrubbing and exfoliating too harshly will cause damage to the skin’s protective layer. This type of exfoliation can lead to tiny scratches that can become inflamed and make your skin more vulnerable to infections by allowing microorganisms to enter your skin. Rather exfoliate gently 2-3 times a week.
