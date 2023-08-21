Thando Ntuli is one of the most exciting names in local fashion design at the moment.
In 2019 she founded Munkus, her colour-forward, intergenerational, retro-inspired fashion label, after leaving the corporate world, and last year she won the South African Fashion Week New Talent Award.
Her latest work comes in the form of a collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing’s Futurewear programme under the mentorship of designer Gavin Rajah. Started in 2020, it is a platform which gives young creatives a foothold in the local fashion industry while making exciting, fresh designs accessible to the public. This is the 10th collection to launch under the Futurewear programme, with more expected later this year.
“Pick n Pay Clothing has been the brand that we all have staples from. For me it is onesies most of the time. And T-shirts in summer. It’s a brand that’s also kind of aligned with my brand. Kind of like a home staple. For me it made sense, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Ntuli said.
IN PICS | A look at Thando Ntuli’s new collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing
‘I love colour. That’s how I think you take on the world,’ says the designer behind local fashion label Munkus
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Munkus is usually inspired by my mom, my grandmother and my great-grandmother. That kind of style. If I can steal it out of your closet and make it my own and look good, why can’t I do the same in Pick n Pay as well?”
This inspiration has translated seamlessly into this collaboration. At the launch of the five-piece collection at the Sandton City Pick n Pay Clothing store on Friday, Ntuli wore her favourite piece from the collection — a pink pleated dress (which costs R499.99) which she said is the closest to what she does with her brand and what her mom and grandmother used to wear.
That’s exactly what this collection is reminiscent of: classic retro with a modernised flair.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Like Ntuli said, you can wear it with sneakers and still look cool, dress it up or dress it down and find your balance.
Other items in the collection include tailored pants, a wrap dress, blazer and collared jacket.
In designing the limited-edition range, 26-year-old Ntuli worked with 20-year-old graphic design student Kiav Mitoo, who designed the print for the range.
The collaboration has been eight months in the making and was planned to coincide with Women’s Month, which is where Mitoo found his inspiration.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Lilies are the flower for Women’s Month,” Mitoo explained. “They represent femininity. And then the colours, the pinks and purples, also represent women, that uniqueness, harmony, femininity.”
It is a coincidence that the pink-forward collection has coincided with the international release of the Barbie movie.
“I love colour. That’s how I think you take on the world. If you feel good, if you feel bright, if you feel like you’re out of there, like a kaleidoscope of colours” said Ntuli.
With spring in the air, it’s hard to disagree. I think we’re in for a good one.
• The Thando Ntuli x Kiav x Pick n Pay Clothing collection is available in selected stores and online.
