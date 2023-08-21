The Beading Project features a range of six beaded bracelets made by women at the centre — empowerment, mindfulness, love, happiness, protection and truth.
Three things to know about Siya Kolisi's latest fashion venture
The rugby star has turned to local jeweller, Black Betty, on a mission to make a difference
Image: Verity Fitzgerald
No stranger to fashion ventures or taking head-turning fashion risks, Siya Kolisi has looked to the world of design for his latest project.
South African jewellery brand Black Betty and The Kolisi Foundation have collaborated in this women’s month, aligning the brand’s expertise with the foundation’s work to support those in need. Here are the details of the pieces created by both brands.
1. CHARITY AT HEART
Image: Supplied
Titled “The Beading Project”, the collection is intended to upskill, finance and aid abuse survivors in their recovery. The collaboration taps into The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children. Profits from the sale of the range will go to The Saartjie Baartman Foundation in support of the work they do.
2. INSPIRING HOPE
The Beading Project features a range of six beaded bracelets made by women at the centre — empowerment, mindfulness, love, happiness, protection and truth.
Each piece is adorned with sterling silver or gold-plated beads and wreathed with a range of semi-precious beaded stones.
3. GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE
In addition to The Beading Project, Black Betty donates 7.5% of monthly online sales to The Kolisi Foundation in support of their ongoing GBV initiatives.
The Beading Project bracelets are available online at www.BlackBettydesign.com as well as in store at Black Betty shops in Hout Street and Sea Point, Cape Town, and Parkhurst, Johannesburg.
