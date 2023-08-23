The app introduced a paywalled content feature called Series to help creators make money on its platform. The feature is available in South Africa and Kenya.
The new feature is aimed at help creators share exclusive, premium content with their audience while allowing them to monetise the videos.
Creators can publish videos up to 20 minutes long, double the maximum length of a regular TikTok video.
They must:
- be 18 or older;
- have an account that is at least 30 days old with at least 10,000 followers;
- have posted more than three public videos in the last 30 days; and
- have at least 1,000 authentic video views.
“Creators with fewer than 10,000 followers but who meet the requirements can apply by providing a link to premium content they've previously sold on other platforms via the creator centre in the TikTok app. Application does not guarantee access,” said TikTok.
Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, government relations and public policy director at TikTok sub-Saharan Africa, said through informative sessions, the app has been able to address common misconceptions, particularly those linked to data storage and privacy.
“TikTok has been adopting a privacy and security-by-design approach when it comes to product rollouts and the security of user data. When it comes to user data, we limit the types of data we collect, and we believe we collect less data than our competitors. We disclose the data we do collect, how we use it and with whom, and our privacy policies are regularly updated,” he said.
TikTok unlikely to follow suit by making users pay for a blue tick — at least not now
Short-form video platform TikTok is unlikely to follow suit by making users pay to verify their accounts — at least not now.
The coveted blue check, rarely granted to an average Joe, has somewhat lost its notoriety thanks to its monetisation by X/Twitter and Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.
However, this is not the route TikTok is planning to take.
Hosting an educational games night in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, to empower users and businesses, head of content programming at TikTok sub-Saharan Africa Boniswa Qhama Sidwaba told TimesLIVE the app's priority was content and ensuring users experience valuable content.
“I can't say in the future verification won't be sold,” said Sidwaba.
“Ensuring users experience is valuable and high quality content is at the forefront. Our mission is to inspire creativity and spread joy.”
Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetisation push
