Your marital status, whether you have children, property ownership, how long you’ve worked for the same company, your bank balance and even your social media activity are factors in the rise of visa application rejections, the Corporate Traveller South Africa agency says.
According to Execuserve SA director Andrew MacRea, a visa application partner of Corporate Traveller, says embassies consider granting a visa as “a privilege, not a right”. This puts the onus on the traveller to prove their motives for travel are legitimate.
“Your visa application needs to prove why you're travelling, if you're planning to return home and if you're a potential threat, hence an increase in visas being rejected after a social media review."
Jumping through these hoops is increasing the burden on those arranging business travel for younger, lower-earning staff, recent hires and first-time visa applicants, said MacRae.
Some countries impose restrictions or additional requirements on South Africans based on how their citizens are treated when applying for South African visas.
“Time’s not on your side either. Visa processing times have taken a slower lane due to the post-Covid curveball of staff shortages. What once took weeks now requires more patience.
Unmarried, no children and low on funds? These factors can affect your visa application
South African travellers continue to flock to Europe despite visa challenges
“This situation is worsened during major events such as a regional Rugby World Cup, potentially extending visa lead times from a few weeks to up to six weeks.”
MacRae's advice for visa applications for a business trip: Begin by sending your passport and travel details to a visa specialist as soon as you can. Your company's support is key to cracking the visa code.
“Schengen nations demand personal bank statements reflecting a daily surplus of about €190 [R3,822], irrespective of travel purpose or full business coverage. A corporate credit card is insufficient; your company should transfer the necessary amount for your trip expenses into your account as part of your application process."
Corporate Traveller operations manager Rategang Moroke gave advice on how to improve your chances of succeeding.
