Unmarried, no children and low on funds? These factors can affect your visa application

25 August 2023 - 13:25
Some countries impose restrictions or additional requirements on South Africans based on how their citizens are treated when applying for South African visas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TAIGA

Your marital status, whether you have children, property ownership, how long you’ve worked for the same company, your bank balance and even your social media activity are factors in the rise of visa application rejections, the Corporate Traveller South Africa agency says.

According to Execuserve SA director Andrew MacRea, a visa application partner of Corporate Traveller, says embassies consider granting a visa as “a privilege, not a right”. This puts the onus on the traveller to prove their motives for travel are legitimate.

“Your visa application needs to prove why you're travelling, if you're planning to return home and if you're a potential threat, hence an increase in visas being rejected after a social media review."

Jumping through these hoops is increasing the burden on those arranging business travel for younger, lower-earning staff, recent hires and first-time visa applicants, said MacRae.

Some countries impose restrictions or additional requirements on South Africans based on how their citizens are treated when applying for South African visas.  

“Time’s not on your side either. Visa processing times have taken a slower lane due to the post-Covid curveball of staff shortages. What once took weeks now requires more patience.

South African travellers continue to flock to Europe despite visa challenges

The hassle and expense of the Schengen visa application procedure remains a sore point
News
2 days ago

“This situation is worsened during major events such as a regional Rugby World Cup, potentially extending visa lead times from a few weeks to up to six weeks.”

MacRae's advice for visa applications for a business trip: Begin by sending your passport and travel details to a visa specialist as soon as you can. Your company's support is key to cracking the visa code. 

“Schengen nations demand personal bank statements reflecting a daily surplus of about €190 [R3,822], irrespective of travel purpose or full business coverage. A corporate credit card is insufficient; your company should transfer the necessary amount for your trip expenses into your account as part of your application process."

Corporate Traveller operations manager Rategang Moroke gave advice on how to improve your chances of succeeding. 

  • Check your passport: Before diving into your international plans check your passport's expiry date. Numerous countries require a validity of at least six months after your return. Your travel manager will track these details from your profile while Corporate Traveller’s tech automatically notifies you about expiring visas.
  • Chat with travel experts: Contact your travel manager as soon as you have a sense you may need to travel. They'll help you determine what kind of visa you need based on your destination and nationality. Your travel manager can also hook you up with visa pros who know the ropes.
  • Sort out travel insurance: When applying for a visa you must show you have travel insurance. Your travel manager can suggest insurance companies with the right coverage for your work trip.
  • Keep up with rule changes: Rules can flip overnight. Your travel manager will keep you posted about changes that might upset your plans, so you don't have to worry about it constantly.
  • Stay flexible with bookings: Your travel manager can book flights and accommodation options that are less restrictive and more flexible, allowing you to make changes and cancellations as needed.

TimesLIVE

  Unmarried, no children and low on funds? These factors can affect your visa ...
