South Africa’s top wors-makers reveal the perfect way to enjoy your meat
Top 3 from the Checkers Championship Boerewors competition let us in on how they make winning meat
For the past 31 years, the Shoprite and Checkers Championship Boerewors competition has been crowning exceptional winners in the world of all things meat.
Over the weekend, 31-year-old chef Tyron Adams took the 2023 title. As the only chef entering, Adams also breaks boundaries as a first-time winner facing off with a top 10 full of veterans. Adams goes home with a new Toyota Fortuner, R20,000 in cash and the bragging rights of being crowned the country's boerewors champion.
Second place went to Eddie Hawkes from Brackenfell, and third place to Gustav Piek from Wellington, who won R50,000 and R30,000 respectively.
When did you passion for meat start?
Tyrone: In grade 10 where I was the only boy who was in consumer studies with more than 20 girls.
Why was it important to enter a competition like this?
Eddie: Besides the prizes it's the honour of being told your wors is in the top 10 in the country.
WATCH | 'Tough times make tough people': Emotional speech by Checkers boerewors champ
What's the best way to enjoy wors?
Gustav: You need to get the best boerewors roll you can get your hands on with the basic tomatoes and onion and braai that wors.
Eddie: I prefer to braai my wors in an open fire.
Run us through your process of preparing for the competition.
Gustav: I make the wors and test it out on my family. It all just boils down to textures and flavours where everything needs to match and have a balance.
Eddie: I like to cut the meat into nice small cubes and mix the spices and oils together. After letting it rest a bit I mince it and put it in the casing.
Is there a big no-no when it comes to making wors?
Eddie: Don't add any fats or strange meats, sauces and spices. If it shrinks a lot it's probably because there's too much fat in it.
Gustav: Quality meat. You can't put garbage in and expect a good quality product. You need to handle it with respect.
What's the best way to enjoy leftover wors?
Eddie: You can put it in a braaibroodjie with some cheese.
Gustav: There are never leftovers.
