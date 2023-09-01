Lifestyle

Like what you see on the pitch? Here are 5 rugby players to follow on the 'Gram

See which top players should be on your follow list during this year's World Cup

01 September 2023 - 16:30
Thango Ntwasa Journalist
Cheslin Kolbe and others are swapping tries for likes on social media.
Cheslin Kolbe and others are swapping tries for likes on social media.
Image: Masi Losi

While the action on the fast-paced pitch might have many of us glued to our screens, it's not the only place to keep up with the top players of this year's Rugby World Cup.

Whether you are into their personal style or their thoughts on the game, here are the top stars you should keep up with:

ROMAIN NTAMACK

Noted for his versatility, Ntamack has shown himself to be a fashion lover on his Instagram. Not shy to show his style preferences, Ntamack also lets his followers in on his many adventures, including art pieces inspired by him.

BEAUDEN BARRETT

If you love following the lives of rugby players and their families, the wholesome page by Barrett is the perfect place to start. Keep up with his health smoothies whipped up by his bundles and even snaps at his favourite seaside escapes for all the inspo you need. Make sure to catch all his sightseeing adventures on his stories as well.

ANTOINE DUPONT

Another one for the fashionistas with a high-end or sporty style in mind. It's very easy to underestimate Dupont's swag until you see his appreciation for the latest fits and fashions. The French scrumhalf also shares a number of fun pics from practices and matches he plays in.

CANAN MOODIE

Whether local or international, sometimes the best trips are the ones you can capture and post on social media platforms. And no one does it quite like the young Springbok wing Canan Moodie. Get all the inspiration you need for capturing cityscapes or wild terrains where he often goes to keep fit.

CHESLIN KOLBE

Giving an insider look into what it means to be in a rugby squad, Kolbe's Instagram is an immersive exploration of the ups and downs of a professional rugby player. His videos and images also feature a number of his teammates and his family who support his every move.

Cheslin Kolbe and more swap tries for likes on social media. Picture: Masi Losi
Cheslin Kolbe and more swap tries for likes on social media. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: Masi Losi
