While the action on the fast-paced pitch might have many of us glued to our screens, it's not the only place to keep up with the top players of this year's Rugby World Cup.
Whether you are into their personal style or their thoughts on the game, here are the top stars you should keep up with:
Like what you see on the pitch? Here are 5 rugby players to follow on the 'Gram
See which top players should be on your follow list during this year's World Cup
Image: Masi Losi
While the action on the fast-paced pitch might have many of us glued to our screens, it's not the only place to keep up with the top players of this year's Rugby World Cup.
Whether you are into their personal style or their thoughts on the game, here are the top stars you should keep up with:
ROMAIN NTAMACK
Noted for his versatility, Ntamack has shown himself to be a fashion lover on his Instagram. Not shy to show his style preferences, Ntamack also lets his followers in on his many adventures, including art pieces inspired by him.
BEAUDEN BARRETT
If you love following the lives of rugby players and their families, the wholesome page by Barrett is the perfect place to start. Keep up with his health smoothies whipped up by his bundles and even snaps at his favourite seaside escapes for all the inspo you need. Make sure to catch all his sightseeing adventures on his stories as well.
ANTOINE DUPONT
Another one for the fashionistas with a high-end or sporty style in mind. It's very easy to underestimate Dupont's swag until you see his appreciation for the latest fits and fashions. The French scrumhalf also shares a number of fun pics from practices and matches he plays in.
CANAN MOODIE
Whether local or international, sometimes the best trips are the ones you can capture and post on social media platforms. And no one does it quite like the young Springbok wing Canan Moodie. Get all the inspiration you need for capturing cityscapes or wild terrains where he often goes to keep fit.
CHESLIN KOLBE
Giving an insider look into what it means to be in a rugby squad, Kolbe's Instagram is an immersive exploration of the ups and downs of a professional rugby player. His videos and images also feature a number of his teammates and his family who support his every move.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Sports stars who shocked the world with doping scandals
How a plate of pap catapulted a youngster to world squash championships
Would Siya Kolisi make more money on OnlyFans? See the top 5 Springboks who would coin it on the app
Image: Masi Losi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos