Riverhorse Lodge, the sister of The Cradle Boutique Hotel, is framed by striking dolomite rock cliffs. Apart from soaking up the beauty, guests can enjoy wildlife expeditions with their own game ranger and viewing vehicle, bush walks and birding hikes while delving into the region's natural history.
On offer is a special opening package of R40,000 to book the entire lodge for 10 people per night sharing, with all the extras including meals made by your personal chef. The cherry on the top — which tickled me — is the opportunity to dip in and out the glorious wood burning and environmentally friendly “KolKol” hot tub on the patio so you won't miss any of the action. It's a real treat.
For more information or to book, visit the website.
TimesLIVE
Head out on a safari to a World Heritage site just an hour from Johannesburg
A new eco-retreat lodge has opened in the heart of the Cradle Reserve
Image: Supplied
It was to be a midweek treat - the invitation to the opening of Riverhorse Lodge, not to stay, but for a day. The lodge is perfectly situated on the lip of a lake within the reserve and surrounded by an indigenous forest. We kicked off by watching free-roaming plains animals coming down to the lake, oblivious to us humans seated on the impressive terrace on the lake edge sipping on a glass of bubbles.
The brand new luxurious earth-coloured lodge boasts five en suite bedrooms, a lounge, fireplace and a large braai area on the patio. In the big bustling kitchen, we found affable executive chef Sam Ramokoka and his team preparing us an impressive three course lunch. Part of the offering to guests who book the lodge is that a personal chef is on hand to discuss daily menu selections, and visitors will have the chance to provide input for each of the meals.
Image: Hilary Biller
For lunch we enjoyed a goat's cheese starter with a selection of hot breads and for the main course, a locally sourced trout grilled to perfection with a lemon butter sauce and a heap of the creamiest potato mash.
Image: Hilary Biller
Each course was matched with wines. The generous pavlova desserts came brimming with clouds of cream and sliced seasonal fruit. The perfect foil for the highlight of any visit to the lodge — the guided Human Origins Tour — we took after lunch.
It was difficult to believe while being jostled along the rough terrain in a safari vehicle that we were driving through a crystal clear stream, lapping up the sights and smells of the countryside a mere hour out of Joburg in the heart of the Cradle of Humankind in a World Heritage Site.
Bird calls filled the air as we passed herds of antelope on our way to the world famous Malapa fossil viewing platform — a world famous paleoanthropological site where both hominid and animal fossils have and are being unearthed. I had goosebumps hearing the story of the renowned palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger's discoveries on the very site — it is the stuff legends are made of.
Image: Yolanda van der Stoep
