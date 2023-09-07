Subscribe to TimesLIVE and stand a chance to win a VIP double ticket worth R23k to the Joy of Jazz

Picture this: an exclusive weekend experience of soulful and upbeat jazz sounds from some of the best musicians in SA and around the world.

Should you subscribe to TimesLIVE in the month of September, you could win a weekend VIP double ticket, worth R23,000, to the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival.

The VIP experience includes access to the Sunday Times Lifestyle lounge with the following:

Access to all stages on both nights;

Harvest table style snacks and meals;

Premium beverage service;

Parking;

Premium lounge set-up;

Access to smoking lounge;

Festival gift each night; and

Exclusive registration area.

The star-studded line-up includes Grammy-award winner Robert Glasper, Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider, Simphiwe Dana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Zonke, Buhlebendalo and more.

Here's how you could win:

Along with stellar news coverage, TimesLIVE now offers subscribers sizzling entertainment content too. All you have to do is subscribe to one of the following packages:

Entertainment (R59),

News (R80),

Digital (R120) or

Premium Plan (R139) for a full month.

Click here for more information on what each subscription package entails.

Terms and conditions:

The competition runs from September 7 to September 21 2023 and is only open to people living in Gauteng.

The event is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on September 29 and 30.

Employees of Arena Holdings, Standard bank, their advertising agents, and direct families may not enter the competition.

Winners will be selected from qualifying entries via lucky draw.

The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Contact the customer support team on support@timeslive.co.za or call 010-010-9109.

Winners will be notified by September 26 via phone call and email.

Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold, or converted to cash. The competition is open to new subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.