I was recently reminded about a recipe I cooked in my Angela Day days. Angela Day, for those who are old enough to remember the food section of the same name, featured in The Star newspaper. I picked up the idea on a food trip to Australia in the mid-1990s. The recipe had strong Asian influences, which at the time were fairly novel in South Africa.
I found one that prompted the memory in the recently published Loadshedding Cookbook, produced by the Woolworths Taste team — No-cook soya-poached chicken. When I first discovered the idea in Oz, the unique flavour and deliciousness of the chicken became my go-to dinner-party dish, with much applause. Imagine a juicy, tender chicken bathed in soya sauce, garlic, ginger, star anise, chilli, lemon grass and Szechuan peppercorns, the flavours permeating skin and flesh cooked until it almost fell apart and served with jasmine rice to soak up the delectable juices?
Ok, so my recipe baked slowly in the oven in the days when load-shedding didn't exist, but the Taste one cleverly uses the Wonderbag to do the majority of the cooking.
Here's my recipe, which can just as easily (without power) be prepared in the Wonderbag. Because it needs at least five hours in the bag, I suggest preparing it the night before or first thing in the morning to be enjoyed for dinner.
RECIPE | No power? No matter. Rustle up Asian-style chicken in a Wonderbag?
Another day, another hefty helping of load-shedding? Don't despair, whip out the Wonderbag and enjoy this tasty dish without having to turn on the oven
Image: Hilary Biller
I was recently reminded about a recipe I cooked in my Angela Day days. Angela Day, for those who are old enough to remember the food section of the same name, featured in The Star newspaper. I picked up the idea on a food trip to Australia in the mid-1990s. The recipe had strong Asian influences, which at the time were fairly novel in South Africa.
I found one that prompted the memory in the recently published Loadshedding Cookbook, produced by the Woolworths Taste team — No-cook soya-poached chicken. When I first discovered the idea in Oz, the unique flavour and deliciousness of the chicken became my go-to dinner-party dish, with much applause. Imagine a juicy, tender chicken bathed in soya sauce, garlic, ginger, star anise, chilli, lemon grass and Szechuan peppercorns, the flavours permeating skin and flesh cooked until it almost fell apart and served with jasmine rice to soak up the delectable juices?
Ok, so my recipe baked slowly in the oven in the days when load-shedding didn't exist, but the Taste one cleverly uses the Wonderbag to do the majority of the cooking.
Here's my recipe, which can just as easily (without power) be prepared in the Wonderbag. Because it needs at least five hours in the bag, I suggest preparing it the night before or first thing in the morning to be enjoyed for dinner.
Image: Hilary Biller
AUSTRALASIAN CHICKEN
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 large chicken
750ml (3 cups) kecap manis, a sweet soya sauce, or use a light soya sauce and add a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar
1 litre (4 cups) chicken stock, don't make it too salty, so if using a stock cube, use one
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and left whole
A 3cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into slices
2 star anise
1 stick of cinnamon
5ml (1 tsp) Szechuan peppercorns or use black peppercorns
1 red chilli
1 stick of lemon grass, well bruised to release the flavours
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 lime
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPES | Cooking up a plan to power up meals
You can whip up the perfect chocolate cake — without using your oven
Beat the load-shedding blues with these three hearty dishes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos