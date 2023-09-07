Rolling Stones launch new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The album had a contemporary sound, with a mixture of rock, ballads, dance and a “country-ish kind of thing”, he said.

Richards, whose songwriting partnership with Jagger is one of the most enduring and successful in rock, said Watts's 2021 death had spurred the band to record new music.

“I think because of Charlie passing, we felt that we are still going and that we should still retain an identity and still say 'Hey, it's only rock and roll. But you know here we are',” the 79-year-old said.

Former Stones bass player Bill Wyman, new drummer Steve Jordan, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder were all involved in the album, the band told broadcasters.

Wood said McCartney, who played bass on one track, was “blown away” to record with the band, which rivalled the Beatles in its impact on rock music in the 1960s.

“You know, he was loving it,” he said.

Award-winning producer Andrew Watt helmed the 12-track album, which was recorded in locations including London, Los Angeles and Nassau.

The recording, whose title refers to broken glass after a robbery, will be released on October 20.

The three Stones — all dressed in black — arrived in a London taxi decorated with the band's tongue and lips logo. Jagger paid the fare in cash.

“I don't want to be big-headed, but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” he told US talk show host Jimmy Fallon on stage.

Fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the Stones' biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Reuters