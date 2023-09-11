Lifestyle

Here are four ways comfort dressing can make you stand out this spring

With a tough winter behind us, add ease to your wardrobe with these trends

11 September 2023 - 15:15 By Yoliswa Myaluza
Forget florals and embrace the flow of this season's fashion trends.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images for The Wants Social/Copenhagen Studios

With one of our most daunting winters behind us, it is time to lighten our fashion load. Just like other seasons, spring fashion comes with its own staples, including light-wash denim, airy blouses, tank tops and the new favourite, anything low-rise waisted.

However, casual comfort seems to be one of the key references for Spring/Summer 2023, as seen on the runways of Bottega Venetta, The Row and Rolf Ekroth. Maybe a return to quiet luxury is on the horizon. Standout shades of the season are pastel takes on pink, black and cobalt blue. 

Keen to get ahead?

Below are five trends you're bound to spot this spring. 

ALL SHADES OF PASTEL 

Rolf Ekorth Copenhagen Spring 2024 fashion show.
Image: Rolf Ekroth/ Getty Images
Kanako Sakai Tokyo Spring 2024.
Image: Koji Hirano/ Getty Images

As much as many would argue that pastels are a bit of a “cliché” for spring, they're a classic. Colour has been a big part of dopamine dressing and has even become unavoidable by many people who regard themselves as fashion colour minimalists. You cannot go wrong with pastels. Paired easily with other soft hues, this joyful approach to style continues into the coming seasons. 

SUMMER BLACK

Kanako Sakai Tokyo Spring 2024.
Image: Koji Hirano/ Getty Images

A reoccurring theme on the latest runways, black seems to dominate the season. Of course, with much lighter fabrics used such as lace and silk, giving the look a softer appeal and revealing more skin to balance the heat that black absorbs.

ALL THE ANGLES

Y/Project Menswear Paris Spring Summer. 2023
Image: Kirsty Sparrow/ Getty Images

Asymmetry, that’s it. That’s the trend. Worn with a flowy skirt designed for movement, this look gives you an unconventional and architectural visual appeal. The high-low cut feels very modern and can easily be paired with your day-to-day staples, or worn on its own. The popularity of this trend is bound to increase, especially because it looks flattering on all body types.

DENIM ON DENIM

Paulina Russo Copenhagen Spring 2024.
Image: Andrea Adriani/ Image Supplied

The trans-seasonal takeover of denim is indisputable, especially when paired with the Y2k mantle. With lower waists and knee-high boots not being left out either, this spring we're seeing the proportions of the denim on denim trend vary. We are seeing tailored upper-body denim pieces accompanied by much looser, free-flowing airy denim bottoms.

