Why drawing up a will should be at the top of your to-do list

Life seems to get busier every year, with most days being a delicate balancing act between work, family and the multitude of other responsibilities screaming for our attention. With so many pots on the boil, it's easy to think that something as future focused as estate planning can sit on the back burner for yet a while longer.

In reality, the impact of not having a valid will in place can potentially change your family's entire future. National Wills Week (September 11 to 15) is a timely reminder that securing the future for your loved ones involves more than just providing in the present.

Why drawing up your will is a task that can't wait

“Life is unpredictable, and though we don't like to think about it, tomorrow is not guaranteed,” says Shakira Bodasing, senior legal adviser at Old Mutual.

“Dying without a will, also known as intestacy, can have considerable legal and financial consequences for your estate and your loved ones. In such cases, your assets will be distributed according to the Intestate Succession Act, and the court might also determine the guardianship of your children.”