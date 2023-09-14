Keep the lights on with Bluetti's powerful portable power solutions
From uninterrupted power supply to long battery life and multiple power outlets, these devices are your best companions during blackouts
By the 29th week of 2023, SA had experienced more than 1,000 hours of darkness and experts warn the power crisis may persist until the end of 2024. But the lights at the end of this tunnel are Bluetti's innovative power solutions.
A leader in the clean energy storage industry, Bluetti and its backup power solutions help South Africans take control of their power.
Scalable backup power for your home
The AC200Max, Bluetti’s flagship model, features a substantial 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W alternating current (AC) output of a 4,800W surge. The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to most household appliances and devices during blackouts, including fridges, air conditioners and electric ovens.
It can power a 150W fridge for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for more than 150 hours, or a 5,000 BTU AC for one to four hours. This capacity can also be extended by adding two 2,048Wh B230 battery units — increasing the battery capacity to 6,144Wh — which can allow you to power these devices two or three times longer.
The AC200Max offers multiple charging methods including solar, car charging and AC power, either separately or in combination, for flexible and fast recharging. For example, it takes five to six hours to fully charge the device using an AC adapter at 500W. However, using the dual input to combine this with 900W of solar power for a maximum of 1,400W, reduces the charging time to less than three hours.
The powerhouse, for extended power outages
For extended power outages, the EP500Pro is a more powerful solution. This generator has a huge 5,100Wh capacity and an impressive 3,000W output that can ensure the lights stay on, the food remains fresh in the fridge, and all essential equipment is running.
It features sensitive UPS functionality to ensure a seamless 20ms switchover when the power goes out. The EP500Pro offers 15 power outlets, which can power and charge multiple devices simultaneously, including a 100W smart TV for 50 hours, a 500W space heater for 8.6 hours, and a 1,000W microwave for 4.3 hours.It is powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries and an intelligent battery management system that protects against overcharging. Despite its weight, the EP500Pro is easy to move and position, thanks to its four sturdy wheels.
Compact emergency power
For portable power solutions during load-shedding emergencies, the EB3A and EB70 offer compact and powerful options. Weighing only 4.6kg, the EB3A offers 268Wh of capacity with a 600W maximum output to power electronics and small devices. It features nine outlets and can charge a 100W laptop for about 3.5 hours, a 60W mini fridge for 3.6 hours and a 5W light for 30 hours.
Once depleted, the EB3A can be recharged by AC power, solar panels, a car or a generator — and supports 430W dual charging to reach a full charge within two hours. It also features UPS functionality to power critical loads during sudden power failures and can be easily controlled remotely from a smartphone.
The EB70 has a larger capacity of 716Wh while weighing only 9.7kg. With 12 outlets and 1,000W output power, it can power a 12W lamp for 50 hours, a 400W juicer for 1.5 hours, and a Wi-Fi router for 65 hours. The EB70 also accepts multiple charging methods, including wall outlets, solar panels and cars.
Providing power for those in need
Driven by its mission to empower communities and individuals, Bluetti is committed to bringing clean energy to every home for a sustainable future. Bluetti launched its five-year Lighting an African Family programme in 2021 to bring electricity to off-grid households in Africa. This programme has seen thousands of African families in off-grid areas freed from darkness and powered by free Bluetti home solar systems.
Bluetti's latest endeavour is a partnership with Solar Sister, an international NGO dedicated to empowering women in Africa. Bluetti will be donating home solar kits to Nigerian women in off-grid families and continue to bring light and hope to those without.
In SA, Bluetti is responding to the load-shedding crisis with its efficient and reliable power solutions for households and businesses. With Bluetti’s backup power, every South African can reduce dependence on the grid and mitigate the impact of load-shedding. Bluetti encourages the nation to face this challenge head-on and embrace a more resilient future.
