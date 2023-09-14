Keep the lights on with Bluetti's powerful portable power solutions

By the 29th week of 2023, SA had experienced more than 1,000 hours of darkness and experts warn the power crisis may persist until the end of 2024. But the lights at the end of this tunnel are Bluetti's innovative power solutions.

A leader in the clean energy storage industry, Bluetti and its backup power solutions help South Africans take control of their power.

Scalable backup power for your home

The AC200Max, Bluetti’s flagship model, features a substantial 2,048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2,200W alternating current (AC) output of a 4,800W surge. The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to most household appliances and devices during blackouts, including fridges, air conditioners and electric ovens.

It can power a 150W fridge for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for more than 150 hours, or a 5,000 BTU AC for one to four hours. This capacity can also be extended by adding two 2,048Wh B230 battery units — increasing the battery capacity to 6,144Wh — which can allow you to power these devices two or three times longer.

The AC200Max offers multiple charging methods including solar, car charging and AC power, either separately or in combination, for flexible and fast recharging. For example, it takes five to six hours to fully charge the device using an AC adapter at 500W. However, using the dual input to combine this with 900W of solar power for a maximum of 1,400W, reduces the charging time to less than three hours.

The powerhouse, for extended power outages

For extended power outages, the EP500Pro is a more powerful solution. This generator has a huge 5,100Wh capacity and an impressive 3,000W output that can ensure the lights stay on, the food remains fresh in the fridge, and all essential equipment is running.