As the spirit of the Rugby World Cup has captured us all, you may want to watch the game at Traders. Right inside the casino, it offers a wide selection of legendary local and international beers. They sure don't call it “the hub of all things beer” for nothing.
To end the night, I suggest the Solis Bar for a cocktail sundowner. Situated on the 15th floor of the Maslow Hotel, it boasts a pool and beautiful night views of the city. One may find the bar familiar because it's been the location for music videos of some of the country's top artists.
Spend the night at the Maslow Time Square Hotel which offers a unique choice of three-, four- and five-star graded rooms to suit all budgets.
I'd recommend the luxurious five-star “Zenith Level” rooms if you are sharing as it has more space — two singles or king-size beds, a desk and coffee machine, and a separate bath and shower. And that is not all.
Welcome summer in style at these must-taste restaurants at Time Square
As temperatures start to rise to welcome summer, it's time to kick those electric blankets off for some fun at the iconic Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria
Image: Supplied
As temperatures start to rise to welcome summer, it's time to kick off those electric blankets for some fun at the iconic Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.
If you are a foodie like me then this is the best place to be as you have a choice of more than 17 restaurants serving everything from North Indian dishes and Italian cuisine to traditional street food and tacos.
Whether it's date night or an outing for a concert with besties, these restaurants are sure to make for an unforgettable experience. Here are my top seven to try:
First you'd need to start with Tatso, The Lounge Bar. The bar is in The Maslow Time Square hotel foyer, so you can check in, refresh and have a light meal of salads, burgers, mezze or Ploughman's boards while sipping on a cocktail or a glass of fine wine.
Image: Supplied
Now that you have settled in and got your comfortable shoes on, it's time to rock and I'd suggest the first stop be Moonshine.
This restaurant takes you to the Big Apple with their signature Moonshine apple pie, lemon squeeze, and ginger ale, among other cocktails.
The authentic New York-style restaurant and bar also offers small plates for sharing as well as grills, pizzas from a wood-burning oven, seafood and desserts.
Next should be Forti Grill and Bar situated at the top of the Time Square Casino. This Italian restaurant boasts dishes from antipasti, grass-fed Angus served with Béarnaise sauce, and sides. You best pair your meal with the “Nawty-Forti” cocktail or a glass of their fine wine while you catch the beautiful sunset with the view of eastern Pretoria .
Image: Supplied
Travel to India by dining at The Raj, still in the Time Square casino. The menu here takes you to North India with dishes including Rogan Josh, butter chicken or a prawn curry. Don't forget to try their onion pakoras — you won't regret it.
To shake things up on the fun side, get into La Rosa Mexican Grille & Tequileria. The menu here is inspired by traditional Mexican street food from tacos and burritos bursting with flavour to delectable churros. Most importantly though you have to check their cocktail and tequila menu. Those tequilas are whispering “one more”.
Image: Supplied
As the spirit of the Rugby World Cup has captured us all, you may want to watch the game at Traders. Right inside the casino, it offers a wide selection of legendary local and international beers. They sure don't call it “the hub of all things beer” for nothing.
To end the night, I suggest the Solis Bar for a cocktail sundowner. Situated on the 15th floor of the Maslow Hotel, it boasts a pool and beautiful night views of the city. One may find the bar familiar because it's been the location for music videos of some of the country's top artists.
Spend the night at the Maslow Time Square Hotel which offers a unique choice of three-, four- and five-star graded rooms to suit all budgets.
I'd recommend the luxurious five-star “Zenith Level” rooms if you are sharing as it has more space — two singles or king-size beds, a desk and coffee machine, and a separate bath and shower. And that is not all.
Image: Supplied
“While our hotel caters to every accommodation need, our guests who reside in the Zenith Level also get to enjoy a premium breakfast buffet in our 12th-floor Luminary Lounge with its scenic views of the city,” Time Square Rooms division manager Lesego Kitsa tells me.
The hotel has also hosted a number of African presidents and international guests including Joe Thomas, Anthony Hamilton and Kenny Lattimore.
Batandwa Malingo was a guest of Time Square
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
No power, no problem
Come find your creativity at the Bombay Sapphire Creator’s Hub
It's official — move over tea, coffee is the UK's most popular beverage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos