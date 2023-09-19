Princess Diana's iconic 'black sheep' sweater sold for R21m at auction

After it was damaged on the wrist, her private secretary Oliver Everett wrote to Warm & Wonderful co-founder Joanna Osborne asking if it could be repaired and the jumper was sent back. A few months later, Diana received a replacement, which she was photographed wearing in 1983.
A jumper worn by Britain’s late Princess Diana and depicting a black sheep has been sold for £920,000 (R21.7m) at an auction.
Designed by knitwear label Warm & Wonderful, the sweater was rediscovered in an attic earlier this year by one of the brand's founders.
Diana first wore the red jumper, which depicts a lone black sheep among rows of white sheep, to watch then Prince Charles play in a polo game in June 1981, a month before they were married, sparking speculation over its potential significance.
After it was damaged on the wrist, her private secretary Oliver Everett wrote to Warm & Wonderful co-founder Joanna Osborne asking if it could be repaired and the jumper was sent back. A few months later, Diana received a replacement, which she was photographed wearing in 1983.
Osborne found the original in a box in her attic in March.
“If you’re Princess Diana, certainly you have access to lots of pieces of apparel you could choose to wear,” Cynthia Houlton, global head of fashion at Sotheby's, told Reuters in July.
Earlier this year, Sotheby's sold a purple, velvet, strapless evening gown worn by Diana, designed by couturier Victor Edelstein for his autumn 1989 collection, for just over $600,000 (R11.4m), five times its pre-auction estimate.
