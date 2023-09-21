Lifestyle

How Alto234 gets bar hoppers high on life

Celebrating its second birthday, the bar that survived Covid-19 restrictions gets patrons lit for the weekend

21 September 2023 - 20:00 By Staff Writer
Alto234 is on the rooftop of The Leonardo and has 360-degree views across Johannesburg.
Image: The Leonardo

When looking for top spots for celebrations in spring and summer, most might prefer the sea or poolside spaces. However, the highest urban bar in Africa is celebrating its second year as a record-breaking dining experience in true style.

Alto234’s name is derived from the Latin word alto which means height, and 234 is how high it is in metres.

While still keeping the same menu with limited offerings, the space now offers a multi-use platform, including yoga classes. Attendees are also treated to tokens they can use to buy champagne from a vendor. Celebrating its second birthday, here are some fun facts to know before the weekend.

FIVE THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR DURING THEIR BIRTHDAY

  • weekly live performances by local soul singer Will Rayz;
  • lucky prize draws;
  • the restaurant is part of the Leonardo Hotels & Suites which offers a free night's stay as part of the prizes won in its birthday celebrations; and
  • Moët & Chandon offers a unique serving experience with 200ml bottles with golden sippers attached. Their Moët Mini Machine, a permanent feature of the bar — was delivered to the 57th floor in grand champagne style via helicopter. 

