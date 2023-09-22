Smooth, pristine, melodic, home-grown sounds are but a tinge of what can be expected at the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival. In association with TimesLIVE and Sowetan, the 23rd edition is set to offer an abundance of musical acts including Robert Glasper, Zoe Modiga, Simphiwe Dana, Zonke, Inkabi Zezwe, Langa Mavuso and veteran jazz musician Ernie Smith.
Elated about his forthcoming performance, Lonely hit maker Smith reminisced about the birth of his love of music, which was shaped by his mother Mary Kate Smith. “My mother used to play Dolly Parton, Phuzekhemisi, Soul Brother ... I started playing guitar, singing and experimenting with other instruments from the age of 13 until now.”
Smith makes sense of his musical prowess as a gift that he will happily share at the Dinaledi Stage on September 29, where he will be debuting some new music. “I can't wait to share my gift with my people as a fellow son of the soil.
“It’s just the charge I need ahead of my New Orleans performance in a few weeks' time where I will gladly share our musical heritage with the world.”
When asked what fans can expect, Smith teased: “Something new while delving into the classics like Love me again and Lonely.’”
Experience the Joy of Jazz on September 29 and 30 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Day and weekend passes available from only R807 — R1,800 https://www.joyofjazz.co.za/tickets/webshopPremium Hospitality packages in association with Most Wanted, Sowetan and Sunday Times onhttps://www.joyofjazz.co.za/packages
Music lovers can look forward to some new sounds from internationally-acclaimed artists at Joy of Jazz Festival
Image: Masi Losi
Smooth, pristine, melodic, home-grown sounds are but a tinge of what can be expected at the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival. In association with TimesLIVE and Sowetan, the 23rd edition is set to offer an abundance of musical acts including Robert Glasper, Zoe Modiga, Simphiwe Dana, Zonke, Inkabi Zezwe, Langa Mavuso and veteran jazz musician Ernie Smith.
Elated about his forthcoming performance, Lonely hit maker Smith reminisced about the birth of his love of music, which was shaped by his mother Mary Kate Smith. “My mother used to play Dolly Parton, Phuzekhemisi, Soul Brother ... I started playing guitar, singing and experimenting with other instruments from the age of 13 until now.”
Smith makes sense of his musical prowess as a gift that he will happily share at the Dinaledi Stage on September 29, where he will be debuting some new music. “I can't wait to share my gift with my people as a fellow son of the soil.
“It’s just the charge I need ahead of my New Orleans performance in a few weeks' time where I will gladly share our musical heritage with the world.”
When asked what fans can expect, Smith teased: “Something new while delving into the classics like Love me again and Lonely.’”
Experience the Joy of Jazz on September 29 and 30 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Day and weekend passes available from only R807 — R1,800 https://www.joyofjazz.co.za/tickets/webshopPremium Hospitality packages in association with Most Wanted, Sowetan and Sunday Times onhttps://www.joyofjazz.co.za/packages
READ MORE
Ten years on, the DStv Delicious food & music fest is back with a roar
Two days to go: Here’s what to expect at the DStv Delicious Festival
Makhadzi soars over crowd in daring performance at Limpopo festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos