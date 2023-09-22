Heritage Day in South Africa is a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of our diverse cultures, a recognition of the threads that weave us together into the Rainbow Nation that we truly are. At the heart of this celebration lies a delectable thread where every bit of who we are fuses for an experience like no other: food.
We have a fusion cuisine that has evolved over the years, influencing our diverse cultural expressions in ways that the world continues to marvel at.
A Zulu stew is no longer complete without some curry seasoning, and what is a Bobotie without a generous sprinkling of Italian herbs? This universal language transcends borders and sparks connection while nourishing us.
In my home, food is a joyous experience. For us, it’s about sharing our different culinary traditions — my own Afrikaans heritage, and my husband’s Zulu heritage.
Tamaryn Green spills on her culturally diverse kitchen for Heritage Day
The former Miss SA, model, entrepreneur, and medical doctor lets us in on how heritage plays a role in her home with a creamy chicken recipe
Image: Supplied
OUR KITCHEN CHRONICLES
The cliché that the kitchen is the centre of the African home is true in my family. Many celebrations, Heritage Day included, happen around the kitchen table. On these occasions, our flavours range from the aromatic scents of my mom’s famous orange chicken, boentjie kos and malva pudding, to Zulu dishes that are so good they feel like a warm hug, such as ujeqe, oxtail and idombolo. We relish, pun intended, a good spread as it is a constant reminder that our family, as many others, reflects the South Africa we always dreamt of, where love is the centre of our humanity.
OUR HERITAGE DAY FUSION FEAST
One of our favourite Heritage Day traditions is to prepare a meal together that blends our cultural influences. We laugh, share stories, and learn from each other as we try to create a harmonious culinary masterpiece. But all the time, our kitchen is the stage where our backgrounds deliver a dish so delectable, we all go for seconds and thirds, or a dish so interesting it’s hard to do again. Either way, the beauty of South African diversity shines through.
A TASTE OF UNITY
A dish that perfectly encapsulates our heritage fusion is beef stew served with dombolo with a twist. We take the traditional herbs and infuse it with flavours inspired by both our backgrounds. The result? A delicious, spicy meal showcases the warmth of Cape Malay spices and the boldness of Zulu cuisine. It's a representation of who we are as a couple, and every bite tells a story of unity, love, and the beauty of cultural exchange.
BEYOND FOOD
Food is the easiest expression of our diverse heritage as South Africa, but this day is so much more. We celebrate our connectedness, bringing together family, friends and loved ones. We celebrate those who came before us and honour the people who have been custodians of the different traditions that have shaped us. That is the breadth of Heritage Day, a reminder that at the heart of this celebration is a commitment to the South African dream. Our country’s heart beats to the rhythm of our diversity, and by embracing the flavours and stories from all corners of the country, we can truly appreciate the richness of our heritage.
Happy Heritage Day, South Africa! May your tables be filled with love, laughter, and the delicious taste of our incredible cultures. Delight your loved ones this Heritage Day with the Creamed Spinach with Chicken Fillets recipe and use Nestle Whipping Cream to turn your meals from good to great!
Image: Supplied
INGREDIENTS
4-6 chicken fillets
3 tbsp (45ml) oil
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
½ cup (125ml) chicken stock
Salt
Black pepper
50g Parmesan cheese
500g spinach
1 cup (250ml) Nestle Whipping Cream
METHOD
