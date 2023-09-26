Five FAQs about life insurance answered

Life insurance is a topic that often sparks lengthy debates, especially when discussed over a braai on a Saturday afternoon.

A quick Google search for “life insurance” yields over 2-billion results in just over 1.25 seconds, which is less than half of what Old Mutual paid in 2022 for life insurance claims, according to the Old Mutual 2022 Claims Statistics Report.

So, why is it that the 2022 Financial Sector Outlook Study by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) found that only one in 10 South Africans have life insurance? You may have heard people say things like “life insurance is expensive”, “I heard that insurance companies avoid paying claims”, or “I would rather focus on paying off my bond, so my children will have a home when I die”.

Let’s look into some of the misunderstandings surrounding life insurance.

What is life insurance?

Life insurance is cover that pays out upon death to provide for your loved ones once you are no longer around.