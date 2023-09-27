Lifestyle

Renoir painting comes up for auction from South African art collection

27 September 2023 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE
Acquired in the 1970s by a South African collector, Renoir’s 'energetic small-scale study of oranges and lemons' casts a spotlight on the worldly tastes of SA collectors, the auctioneers say. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/nanastudio

A Renoir painting from a South African collection, recently authenticated in Paris, headlines a Strauss & Co globe-spanning virtual auction next month.

The auction, featuring artists representing more than 20 nations, will also offer works by expatriate South Africans Albert Adams and Enslin du Plessis.

The French impressionist's Fruits (Oranges et Citrons) was painted in 1912 at his Les Collettes estate in the south of France.

Acquired in the 1970s by a South African collector, the auctioneers say it is expected to sell for between R2m and R3m at the Transcending Boundaries auction of art from South Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe on October 25.

Ian Hunter, head of sales, said the Renoir shows there are “wonderful international artworks still to be found in South African collections.

“Starting in the 1950s, dealers such as Matthew Whippman and Henry Lidchi in Johannesburg and Joseph Wolpe in Cape Town acquired top international artists for their South African clients.

“They serviced the market with fresh and exciting British and European studio lithographs and etchings by the likes of Chadwick, Chagall, Miro, Moore, Nicholson, Picasso, Piper and Tilson, and American artists such as Rauschenberg, Rosenquist, Stella, Warhol and Wesselmann. Many of these artists appear in Transcending Boundaries.”

TimesLIVE

