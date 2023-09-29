Overwhelmed by loan repayments? Debt consolidation may be the answer

Consolidating your debt into a single loan can help streamline your finances, but that approach is not a quick fix to some of the underlying financial habits that have caused the debt.

“It can be difficult to keep track and keep up with payments on credit cards, store accounts and personal loans and, when it gets overwhelming, it might be the right time to think about debt consolidation. It is important to understand when it is a good idea to consider consolidation as your solution,” says Andre Keller, CEO of Old Mutual Finance.

Debt consolidation is a form of debt restructuring that allows you to take out a single loan to pay off multiple loans. This may also result in obtaining more favourable repayment terms, such as lower interest rates and lower instalments.

The benefits of debt consolidation

It simplifies your loan repayments;

Reduces the amount of admin fees you pay;

Lowers your monthly instalments* (*A debt consolidation loan will usually have a longer loan term, which brings monthly instalments down, but fees and interest paid may be more over the longer period . )

What you need to know about consolidating your debt

There are a few ways to combine or consolidate your debt into one payment, but there are important things to consider before moving forward with a debt consolidation loan.

A good credit score could make you eligible for a lower interest rate, meaning that you would pay less interest over the life of a loan. Understand why you are in debt. You will need to review your loan statements and bills so that you can fully understand how much you owe each month and how much interest you are paying on different debts. The key is to keep your monthly debt obligations below your monthly income. Making a budget and cutting back on unnecessary expenses is important to getting out of debt. Review your expenses and identify which are critical and which are “nice to have”.

It is important to know when to ask for help. According to the 2023 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, 61% of working South Africans do not have a financial adviser. Partnering with a financial adviser who can help you to draw up a budget and improve the quality of your financial decisions can set you on a path to financial freedom. When you know better, you do better, says Keller.