Overwhelmed by loan repayments? Debt consolidation may be the answer
From simplifying your loan repayments to reducing admin fees, debt consolidation could bring you one step closer to financial freedom
Consolidating your debt into a single loan can help streamline your finances, but that approach is not a quick fix to some of the underlying financial habits that have caused the debt.
“It can be difficult to keep track and keep up with payments on credit cards, store accounts and personal loans and, when it gets overwhelming, it might be the right time to think about debt consolidation. It is important to understand when it is a good idea to consider consolidation as your solution,” says Andre Keller, CEO of Old Mutual Finance.
Debt consolidation is a form of debt restructuring that allows you to take out a single loan to pay off multiple loans. This may also result in obtaining more favourable repayment terms, such as lower interest rates and lower instalments.
The benefits of debt consolidation
- It simplifies your loan repayments;
- Reduces the amount of admin fees you pay;
- Lowers your monthly instalments* (*A debt consolidation loan will usually have a longer loan term, which brings monthly instalments down, but fees and interest paid may be more over the longer period.)
What you need to know about consolidating your debt
There are a few ways to combine or consolidate your debt into one payment, but there are important things to consider before moving forward with a debt consolidation loan.
- A good credit score could make you eligible for a lower interest rate, meaning that you would pay less interest over the life of a loan.
- Understand why you are in debt. You will need to review your loan statements and bills so that you can fully understand how much you owe each month and how much interest you are paying on different debts. The key is to keep your monthly debt obligations below your monthly income.
- Making a budget and cutting back on unnecessary expenses is important to getting out of debt. Review your expenses and identify which are critical and which are “nice to have”.
It is important to know when to ask for help. According to the 2023 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, 61% of working South Africans do not have a financial adviser. Partnering with a financial adviser who can help you to draw up a budget and improve the quality of your financial decisions can set you on a path to financial freedom. When you know better, you do better, says Keller.
Customers must balance the ability to stick to an instalment against the cost of creditAndre Keller, CEO of Old Mutual Finance
“Though your monthly repayment might be lower, it may be due to paying over a longer period. This could mean that you pay more overall, so customers must balance the ability to stick to an instalment against the cost of credit.” says Keller.
When you apply for your debt consolidation loan, you’ll need to indicate to your credit provider that you want to consolidate your debt and list the accounts you want settled. Once your loan application is approved, they will pay off those accounts for you and issue you with a settlement letter to confirm the payments.
In the case of a personal loan, a full settlement will usually close the paid-up account, but with revolving credit accounts like credit cards and store accounts, you will need to close the accounts yourself. It is important to manage your finances to ensure that you do not accrue more debt.
Applying for a debt consolidation loan with Old Mutual is much like applying for a regular personal loan. The process starts with an online application, a visit to a branch, or a phone call.
Debt review
Debt review should be considered when you are over-indebted and debt consolidation is not an option. Debt review is a process where a debt counsellor assesses your outstanding debt and puts in place a restructured debt repayment plan to make your repayments more manageable.
The debt counsellor may renegotiate interest rates and repayment terms with your credit providers to have some “breathing space” to tackle debts. Debt review is a regulated process with pros and cons best discussed with a qualified specialist.
Old Mutual Finance is a licensed financial services and registered credit provider (NCRCP35). Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Finance.