Lifestyle

Atmosphere electric on first night of Joy of Jazz festival

01 October 2023 - 10:33
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People attend the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz concert in Johannesburg on September 29 2023.
People attend the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz concert in Johannesburg on September 29 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Ululating, rhythmic hand-clapping and cheers echoed through the Sandton Convention Centre on the first night of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival.

The 24th edition of the annual festival drew thousands of music enthusiasts for an enchanting night of good music, food and fashion. The four stages came alive with a symphony of talents from legendary jazz artists, inclindg international stars like Andreas Vollenweider,

At the Conga stage, guitarist Billy Monama mesmerised the audience with his tribute performance to Allen Kwela.

Ami Faku, meanwhile, had both young and old belting out with her as she wrapped up her performance at the Mbira stage with a jazzy rendition of her hit Asibe Happy.

Guitarist, author, composer, arranger and producer Billy Monama performs with singer Mimi Mtshali at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on September 29 2023 during the Joy of Jazz music festival.
Guitarist, author, composer, arranger and producer Billy Monama performs with singer Mimi Mtshali at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on September 29 2023 during the Joy of Jazz music festival.
Image: Alaister Russell

Speaking to TimesLIVE in the artists lounge backstage, Monama said he felt like he left his soul on the stage.

“Being on stage is a place where we get into a trance and forget about everything that’s happening in the world. It’s my third time performing here at the Joy of Jazz and it’s beautiful to see people showing up and the love they have for this art form,” he said.

The night wasn’t without a glitch, however, as the bar ran out of some alcoholic beverages before 10pm.

The biggest upset of the night was Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper, who was headlining the Conga stage alongside the Alexander Beets Quintet with pianist Miguel Rodriguez, drummer Sven Rozier and bassist Marius Beets.

While most artists got standing ovations and pleas for an encore, Glasper was booed by the crowd. Having stumbled on stage, appearing drunk, the American pianist gave what some described as a bare minimum and disrespectful performance, loaded with expletives — even referring to the audience as “motherf***ers”.

American pianist Robert Glasper performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz concert in Johannesburg on September 29 2023.
American pianist Robert Glasper performs at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz concert in Johannesburg on September 29 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

When TimesLIVE arrived at the Conga stage, Glasper had left during his set and a DJ was entertaining the crowd. When Glasper returned, he gave a lacklustre performance.

Despite that somewhat disappointing performance, the atmosphere of the festival was still electric, with a blend of tradition and modernity on offer.

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival is testament to the power of music to unite, inspire and transport audiences to a happier place.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Here's what to expect from headliner Nduduzo Makhathini at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

"This festival holds many things together, it's a cultural space that is significantly aligned to heritage"
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Here's what went down at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

The 24th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday night.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

#FeelTheJazzEverywhere: Inside Joy of Jazz soirée

"They can expect some new and exciting things still rooted but branching out."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SNAPS | Here's what you missed out on at #SBJOJ

The opening night of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz kicked off with a variety of musicians
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Music lovers can look forward to some new sounds from internationally-acclaimed artists at Joy of Jazz Festival

Smooth, pristine, melodic, homegrown sounds are but a tinge of what can be expected at the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: October 1 — 7 Lifestyle
  2. Atmosphere electric on first night of Joy of Jazz festival Lifestyle
  3. Light me up: 10 local lighting designs to which we’ve taken a major shine Home & Gardening
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Catch Sly Stallone in 'Expendables 4' & K-Drama 'Past Lives' out in ... Lifestyle
  5. A thank you to Tata Food

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives