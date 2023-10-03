Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Get cracking with your spring DIY

From painting to power generation, design to gardening, it's the perfect time to prepare for the season

03 October 2023 - 13:44
We cover all the bases to rejuvenate your space for spring.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/nsdefender

In the spring issue of EasyDIY find tips and expert advice on paint tips to rejuvenate your home as well as creating classic aesthetic and timeless style.

During these troubled times for power generation, not only will a solar system make your life easier but it will also increase the equity in your home. We also guide you on how to choose the right inverter and battery system for your power needs.

TikTok has emerged as a leading source of creativity and inspiration for DIY endeavours. Water storage for emergencies or to lower utility costs can also be problematic, and we share expert tips to avoid mistakes and health hazards.

The garden is also a focus, so get busy with shrub pruning and making your lawn summer-ready. All these stories and more are available in this edition.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

