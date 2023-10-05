Everything you need to know about the Cape Winemakers Guild Auction taking place this weekend

The Cape Winemakers Guild Auction is back and will take place this Friday and Saturday. The auction of rare and unique small batch wines specifically produced by members of the Cape Winemakers Guild for the occasion is an annual highlight on the wine calendar for all wine lovers, whether you are bidding or not.
WHAT TO KNOW
If you’d like to participate in this year’s auction, you need to register on the Strauss & Co website. Registration for previous years doesn’t apply and you only need to register once to participate on both days.
The auction will happen in person at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West but bidding can also be done via the Strauss & Co website, by telephone or by commission.
Tickets for the in-person auction are available on Quicket. Tickets cost R1,000 for the Friday session from 4pm 8pm and R1,500 for the Saturday session from 9am to 4pm, or R2,000 for both days. Tickets include snacks and wines from the Cape Winemakers Guild members on both days.
WHAT’S ON OFFER
This year, 39 wines — 15 white and 24 red — from 31 guild members will go under the hammer. A total of 498 lots are being made available, with 156 lots on Friday and 322 on Saturday. All the wines will be available on both days.
This year’s auction showcase proved as popular as ever. Some standout wines came from the makers at Mullineux & Leeu, Graham Beck, Ataraxia, Silverthorn, Newton Johnson Family Vineyards, Savage Wines and Jordan Wine Estate. With a great selection of whites, reds, bubbles and blends on offer, there’s something for every wine drinker.
In case you missed it and would like a taste before placing your bets, a final pre-auction tasting will happen on Friday. Tickets cost R800 and include bubbly and canapés followed by a formal tutored tasting of one wine per participating member poured by the winemakers.
The annual Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme Auction is taking place on the Strauss & Co website and will run until 6pm on October 9. The auction includes wines no longer available to purchase, rare verticals, unique collections and wines produced by this year’s graduating protégés. All funds raised will go towards supporting the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme which drives transformation in the industry by providing skills transfer, practical experience, knowledge sharing and mentorship to young talents who might otherwise not have had an opportunity to enter the world of wine.
For a full list of this year’s auction wines, visit the website.
