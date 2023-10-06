Four wines to enjoy this Drink Local Wine Week

South Africans are spoiled for choice with the large variety of local wines produced on our fertile soils. The quality and affordability of our wines are reason enough to pop open a bottle and toast, but if you needed more convincing, Drink Local Wine Week runs from October 10 to 16.
For inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of South Africa's recent releases and award winners. From a red blend to a sauvignon blanc, a vibrant sparkling wine and Cap Classique that's matured for 10 years, there’s something for every wine drinker to savour this coming week.
A LUSH RED
Fairview Goats Do Roam Red 2021
Anyone who has visited the Fairview tasting room near Paarl will appreciate the name of this red blend. It pays homage to the goats that produce the winery’s cheeses while being a play on Côtes du Rhône, the region in southern France which inspired the style of wine. A blend of shiraz, mourvèdre, grenache noir, cinsault and petite sirah, this is a complex, fruit-forward red blend for the more serious red wine drinker who appreciates fine tannins. It recently placed in the top 10 and received the joint highest score of 94 points in this year’s Winemag.co.za’s Prescient Signature Red Blends Report.
Price: R73
A CRISP WHITE
La Motte Sauvignon Blanc 2023
La Motte’s latest vintage release of their sauvignon blanc has been made with grapes harvested from Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and the Cape’s south coast for the best possible development of flavour. Fruit-forward with a refreshing acidity, this wine is dry and crisp and delicious chilled to enjoy on a warm, sun-drenched day. The wine’s sharpness easily cuts through spicy flavours, rich seafood dishes and goat’s cheese. A recommended food pairing is food writer and recipe developer Ilse van der Merwe’s herb and olive oil grilled line fish with a Greek-style marinated tomato salad.
Price: R99
A VIBRANT BUBBLY
Alvi’s Drift Sparkling Brut Rosé
At Alvi’s Drift the team is extending an invitation to elevate every moment with their sparkling wines. And what better way to celebrate than with a glass of vibrant bubbles? Made with chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this multiple award-winning wine boasts a beautiful light pink, blush colour. Fresh and bright, it’s a well rounded brut for those who don’t enjoy sweet wines — not too dry, flavourful and simply beautiful to pour. Serve this wine in your prettiest glasses and enjoy the change of the season with a clink and a spring in your step.
Price: R120
Four wines to enjoy this Drink Local Wine Week
Are you a serious red wine drinker or more of a blushing bubbly sipper? South Africa’s diverse wine landscape offers something for everyone
Image: Supplied
South Africans are spoiled for choice with the large variety of local wines produced on our fertile soils. The quality and affordability of our wines are reason enough to pop open a bottle and toast, but if you needed more convincing, Drink Local Wine Week runs from October 10 to 16.
For inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of South Africa's recent releases and award winners. From a red blend to a sauvignon blanc, a vibrant sparkling wine and Cap Classique that's matured for 10 years, there’s something for every wine drinker to savour this coming week.
A LUSH RED
Fairview Goats Do Roam Red 2021
Anyone who has visited the Fairview tasting room near Paarl will appreciate the name of this red blend. It pays homage to the goats that produce the winery’s cheeses while being a play on Côtes du Rhône, the region in southern France which inspired the style of wine. A blend of shiraz, mourvèdre, grenache noir, cinsault and petite sirah, this is a complex, fruit-forward red blend for the more serious red wine drinker who appreciates fine tannins. It recently placed in the top 10 and received the joint highest score of 94 points in this year’s Winemag.co.za’s Prescient Signature Red Blends Report.
Price: R73
A CRISP WHITE
La Motte Sauvignon Blanc 2023
La Motte’s latest vintage release of their sauvignon blanc has been made with grapes harvested from Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and the Cape’s south coast for the best possible development of flavour. Fruit-forward with a refreshing acidity, this wine is dry and crisp and delicious chilled to enjoy on a warm, sun-drenched day. The wine’s sharpness easily cuts through spicy flavours, rich seafood dishes and goat’s cheese. A recommended food pairing is food writer and recipe developer Ilse van der Merwe’s herb and olive oil grilled line fish with a Greek-style marinated tomato salad.
Price: R99
A VIBRANT BUBBLY
Alvi’s Drift Sparkling Brut Rosé
At Alvi’s Drift the team is extending an invitation to elevate every moment with their sparkling wines. And what better way to celebrate than with a glass of vibrant bubbles? Made with chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this multiple award-winning wine boasts a beautiful light pink, blush colour. Fresh and bright, it’s a well rounded brut for those who don’t enjoy sweet wines — not too dry, flavourful and simply beautiful to pour. Serve this wine in your prettiest glasses and enjoy the change of the season with a clink and a spring in your step.
Price: R120
Image: Supplied
A CAP CLASSIQUE FOR A SPECIAL OCCASION
Genevieve 2013 Blanc de Blanc
If you’re a believer in the adage that good things take time to perfect, you’d appreciate the time that’s gone into crafting the newly released Genevieve 2013 Blanc de Blanc. Matured for a decade to achieve complexity and depth, this is an elegant, fruity, extra brut 100% chardonnay Cap Classique that lingers on the palate. If you’re looking for a wine to mark a special occasion or simply want to enjoy the fruits of dedicated craftsmanship, break out the flutes and toast to a job well done.
Price: R560
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Love a glass of local chilled sauvignon blanc?
A wine to win everyone over: Tokara Syrah makes SA proud
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos