Retire on your terms: master the art of saving in a tough economy
Partnering with a financial adviser is one of the best things you can do: they can tailor your plan, advise you on investments and help you mitigate risk
The 2023 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) revealed that South Africans are feeling the pinch of an uncertain economy, and retirement savings are being placed on the back burner.
The OMSIM, an annual survey that explores the savings behaviour and financial attitude of working South Africans, shows that 47% of respondents consider saving for a comfortable retirement their biggest savings goal. But at the same time:
- 45% of respondents said they are stressed about finances;
- 54% dipped into their existing savings to make ends meet;
- 34% took out a personal loan in the past year (more than double from the previous year); and
- More than 50% don't have the finances to deal with an unplanned emergency.
Navigating the economic climate
“We live in an era where economic volatility is the norm rather than the exception, and South Africans face mounting financial challenges,” says Marius Pretorius, Old Mutual’s head of marketing for retail savings and income solutions.
“That's one of the reasons retirement planning is so important — while you can't necessarily control the economy, it's pivotal to maintain control over your financial future,” adds Pretorius.
The significance of retirement savings
Retirement is a life stage we all aspire to enjoy comfortably. Yet, without adequate savings, this dream can turn into a nightmare. Here's why retirement savings are indispensable:
- Longer lifespans: people are living longer, meaning retirement savings must also last longer.
- Inflation: the purchasing power of your savings diminishes over time due to inflation. To maintain your lifestyle in retirement, you need investments that can outpace inflation.
- Medical costs: as we age, healthcare expenses increase. Without savings, unexpected medical bills can quickly deplete your resources.
- Pension limitations: relying solely on a government or employer pension plan is no longer sufficient. Benefit levels are modest and may not always be enough to secure a comfortable retirement.
- Financial burden: nobody wants to be a financial burden on their children or other family members after retirement.
- Personal fulfilment: retirement should be a time to enjoy life and pursue personal interests. Adequate savings provide the means to live these dreams.
You're not alone
The OMSIM survey also reveals that only four out of 10 working South Africans use the services of a financial adviser. While the economy might be challenging, you don't have to go at it alone, and expert help is available.
Given the complexities of modern financial markets and the uniqueness of individual circumstances, partnering with a financial adviser is a wise decision.
Here's why:
- Customised retirement plans: a financial adviser can create a retirement plan tailored to your goals, risk tolerance and financial situation.
- Investment expertise: financial advisers have the knowledge and expertise to manage investments effectively. They can help you make informed decisions to maximise returns and minimise risks.
- Risk mitigation: in a volatile economy, managing risk is critical. A financial adviser can help diversify your portfolio and adjust your investments to protect your retirement nest egg.
- Tax efficiency: financial advisers are skilled at optimising tax strategies, which can significantly affect your retirement savings over time.
- Ongoing guidance: retirement planning is not a one-time event but a lifelong process. A financial adviser provides continuous guidance, adapting your plan as your circumstances change.
- Undiscovered financial potential: on the surface, it might seem that you are stretching your budget as far as it can go, but a financial adviser is skilled in helping you discover “money within your money” — allowing you to take care of today’s financial responsibilities while also being able to save for the future.
While the financial responsibilities of daily life might make retirement savings feel like an impossible dream, an accredited financial adviser has the expertise to help you master the art of making your retirement goals a reality. To get in contact with a financial adviser, visit oldmutual.co.za/retirement or call 086-060-6060.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and life insurer.
