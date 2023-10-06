Retire on your terms: master the art of saving in a tough economy

The 2023 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) revealed that South Africans are feeling the pinch of an uncertain economy, and retirement savings are being placed on the back burner.

The OMSIM, an annual survey that explores the savings behaviour and financial attitude of working South Africans, shows that 47% of respondents consider saving for a comfortable retirement their biggest savings goal. But at the same time:

45% of respondents said they are stressed about finances;

54% dipped into their existing savings to make ends meet;

34% took out a personal loan in the past year (more than double from the previous year); and

More than 50% don't have the finances to deal with an unplanned emergency.

Navigating the economic climate

“We live in an era where economic volatility is the norm rather than the exception, and South Africans face mounting financial challenges,” says Marius Pretorius, Old Mutual’s head of marketing for retail savings and income solutions.