While beach resorts, game reserves and camping might come to mind when thinking of a getaway, there are many other escapes to enjoy.
One that has gained traction among travel-hungry tourists looking for a Zen vacation is starbathing. And no, a bikini is not required.
The trend, which began as a wellness technique to help insomniacs catch some Zs, allows people to immerse themselves in stars for a better head space. Metro reported that it was loosely inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese “forest bathing” technique involving therapeutic relaxation in natural environments.
All you need to know about starbathing and where to try it out
The trend can help you destress while on holiday
Image: Supplied
While beach resorts, game reserves and camping might come to mind when thinking of a getaway, there are many other escapes to enjoy.
One that has gained traction among travel-hungry tourists looking for a Zen vacation is starbathing. And no, a bikini is not required.
The trend, which began as a wellness technique to help insomniacs catch some Zs, allows people to immerse themselves in stars for a better head space. Metro reported that it was loosely inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese “forest bathing” technique involving therapeutic relaxation in natural environments.
Speaking to the publication, Mark Westmoquette, an astrophysicist and Zen teacher, said it can help facilitate healthier sleeping habits and contribute to overall mental wellbeing.
“A growing body of research shows experiencing awe (the feeling we get in the presence of something vast) leads to a wide range of benefits to our wellbeing, including improvements in mood, satisfaction with life and generosity.”
Speaking to Stylist UK, outdoor experience experts at Hipcamp suggested those looking to try it need to check a stargazing calendar for astrological events like supermoons.
DESERT AND DELTA SAFARI
A number of spaces offer starbathing facilities, among them Botswana's Makgadikgadi Salt Pan, which allows visitors to sleep in the serene open space in a one-of-a-kind wilderness area. It also offers dining experiences prepped fireside under the night sky.
BLISS AND STARS
Famed as a destination for those looking to connect with nature and improve their wellbeing, the Cederberg in the Western Cape has multiple offerings and starbathing options. Visitors can also take part in astrological activities.
JACI'S STAR BED SUITES
For those who are a bit timid about a night under the stars, try Jaci's Star Bed Suites in Madikwe, where you doze off in a space close to rooms and chalets. The indoor rooms offer king bedrooms and private outdoor bars.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Two South African lodges make the Conde Nast 50 Best Resorts in the World list
Three spots to visit in Paris as Mama Joy makes Renaldo Gouws jealous
Say olá to São Paulo this summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos