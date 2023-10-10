Lifestyle

All you need to know about starbathing and where to try it out

The trend can help you destress while on holiday

10 October 2023 - 13:55 By Thango Ntwasa
For something different, try starbathing.
Image: Supplied

While beach resorts, game reserves and camping might come to mind when thinking of a getaway, there are many other escapes to enjoy.

One that has gained traction among travel-hungry tourists looking for a Zen vacation is starbathing. And no, a bikini is not required.

The trend, which began as a wellness technique to help insomniacs catch some Zs, allows people to immerse themselves in stars for a better head space. Metro reported that it was loosely inspired by Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese “forest bathing” technique involving therapeutic relaxation in natural environments.

Speaking to the publication, Mark Westmoquette, an astrophysicist and Zen teacher, said it can help facilitate healthier sleeping habits and contribute to overall mental wellbeing.

“A growing body of research shows experiencing awe (the feeling we get in the presence of something vast) leads to a wide range of benefits to our wellbeing, including improvements in mood, satisfaction with life and generosity.”

Speaking to Stylist UK, outdoor experience experts at Hipcamp suggested those looking to try it need to check a stargazing calendar for astrological events like supermoons.

DESERT AND DELTA SAFARI

A number of spaces offer starbathing facilities, among them Botswana's Makgadikgadi Salt Pan, which allows visitors to sleep in the serene open space in a one-of-a-kind wilderness area. It also offers dining experiences prepped fireside under the night sky.

BLISS AND STARS

Famed as a destination for those looking to connect with nature and improve their wellbeing, the Cederberg in the Western Cape has multiple offerings and starbathing options. Visitors can also take part in astrological activities.

JACI'S STAR BED SUITES

For those who are a bit timid about a night under the stars, try Jaci's Star Bed Suites in Madikwe, where you doze off in a space close to rooms and chalets. The indoor rooms offer king bedrooms and private outdoor bars.

