Momentum Multiply offers members even more rewards and savings in 2024

In 2024, Momentum Medical Scheme's rewards programme, Multiply, is set to offer members more: more rewards, more savings and more opportunities to improve their overall health and wellness.

“We’ve changed the way we think about wellness and rewards. We believe that good health is more than the absence of illness; it involves nurturing both your physical and mental wellbeing as part of your lifestyle, and rewarding every step taken towards this goal,” says Márcia Eugénio, head of Momentum Multiply.

Using cutting-edge technology to deliver personalised insights, recommendations and rewards for improving and maintaining both a member’s physical and mental wellbeing. Multiply now promises no more obstacles or waiting periods to get to the top rewards level: members earn rewards right from the start.

Game-changing digital health and fitness screening

Multiply is introducing digital health and fitness screening where members will be able to get results in minutes.