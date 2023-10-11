Momentum Multiply offers members even more rewards and savings in 2024
With Momentum Medical Scheme's wellness rewards programme, you'll get rewarded for every step you take towards better health from day one
In 2024, Momentum Medical Scheme's rewards programme, Multiply, is set to offer members more: more rewards, more savings and more opportunities to improve their overall health and wellness.
“We’ve changed the way we think about wellness and rewards. We believe that good health is more than the absence of illness; it involves nurturing both your physical and mental wellbeing as part of your lifestyle, and rewarding every step taken towards this goal,” says Márcia Eugénio, head of Momentum Multiply.
Using cutting-edge technology to deliver personalised insights, recommendations and rewards for improving and maintaining both a member’s physical and mental wellbeing. Multiply now promises no more obstacles or waiting periods to get to the top rewards level: members earn rewards right from the start.
Game-changing digital health and fitness screening
Multiply is introducing digital health and fitness screening where members will be able to get results in minutes.
At the touch of a button, the user-friendly digital platform runs a facial scan on your phone through the Multiply app, measuring your health indicators and giving an immediate Healthy Heart Score.
Members who qualify for the digital health screening will also get a fitness level through the same scan. One scan, two results, 90 seconds.
“The potential of digital screening extends beyond routine health check-ups. It can enhance telemedicine, enable proactive health management and contribute to a society that is not only healthier but also more informed. As we enter a new era of health care, our digital screening technology is a game-changer that empowers individuals to take control of their health,” says Eugénio.
Rewarding the whole family
Multiply wants to start rewarding its members' whole family for looking after their health and wellness and creating healthy habits. That's why it's introducing a Multiply childrens' fitness assessment.
Rewards for this assessment will be based on participation and not outcomes, and parents will get a detailed report on their child’s health and developmental wellbeing, enabling them to maintain their child’s health or intervene before lifestyle diseases develop.
Rewards will be in the form of HealthReturns each month and a one-off voucher after completing the assessment.
Exciting new rewards partners
To give its members more rewards and more savings in 2024 for taking steps towards improving their holistic health, Multiply is introducing some exciting new partners.
“Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer are our new retail partners, creating more access to rewards. To help with healthy eating and freeing up some time [for our members] to connect with their [families], we’ve added We are Food, Dinnerbox and Plated Convenience,” says Eugénio.
“We’ve added SoSerene, our online exercise partner, and Tailorblend, a nutrition technology company specialising in personalised supplementation, to meet members where they are on their wellness journey. And to ensure that we include [opportunities for our members to enjoy] some much-needed time to connect [with their loved ones] and recharge, we’ve added Booking.com and Kruger Gate Hotel.”
Momentum Multiply is dedicated to inspiring healthier lives, where members thrive both mentally and physically. Its continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to create innovative solutions will empower members to take charge of their wellbeing.
For more information about Multiply, visit the Multiply website and get rewarded from day one for every step you take towards better health.
This article was sponsored by Momentum Multiply.