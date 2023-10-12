Get one step closer to becoming a CA with Milpark Education's online BCom
This degree is a great choice for matriculants and or for professionals who want to take their career to the next level; applications are now open
Are you wanting to further your studies after matric, pursue a career in finance and accounting, or start your journey to becoming a chartered accountant (CA)? Milpark Education has you covered.
As the first full-time online study option to becoming a CA (SA), this unique opportunity begins with a three-year bachelor of commerce (BCom) in accounting degree, followed by a one-year postgraduate diploma in accounting (PGDA), accredited by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).
Applications for 2024 are now open, making it the perfect time to take that next step after school or in your career.
“There are several institutions of higher learning locally, many of which offer a variety of online learning platforms and qualifications, but not all schools and programmes — or their student experience — are created equal,” says Gareth Olivier, head of the School of Professional Accounting at Milpark Education.
“Students have different needs and Milpark's courses are structured on empowering them with the support and flexibility to unlock and maximise their potential. This means offering a student journey that goes beyond normal lecturer input. This includes consultations, live sessions, mentorship, peer and study support groups and specialist advisers who help students manage their workload and provide motivational and psychosocial counselling.”
Finance and chartered accounting remain a promising and varied career and Milpark's course gives students a taste of what it takes to be in the financial sectorGareth Olivier, head of the School of Professional Accounting at Milpark Education
This hands-on BCom accounting degree offers a range of accounting skills, which prepare students for careers in business leadership, strategy, decision-making, finance, management accounting, tax and auditing.
It allows students a start-to-finish journey to becoming a CA — with lecturers who have intrinsic understanding of the broader field and the learning and business environment.
Every module of this three-year online degree has leadership and reflective exercises intended to help students grow their softer skills — alongside their technical knowledge — all within the business context. Students are also exposed to case studies that apply learnt skills to real-world scenarios.
Milpark Education’s unique approach to studying online, coupled with the success of its PGDA, has made it the largest contributor of candidates for Saica’s initial test of competence board exams and the producer of the most candidates with the potential to become CAs.
“Finance and chartered accounting remain a promising and varied career and Milpark Education's BCom course gives students a taste of what it takes to be in the financial sector. Should they be unsure about their exact career goals, they can keep their options open and adapt as they go,” says Oliver.
From the appropriate technical grounding to the business acumen necessary to maximise new skills, the Milpark BCom accounting degree is not only a great option to consider after matric, but a fantastic stepping stone for professionals into the world of chartered accounting.
“Milpark Education provides a safe environment for students to actualise their dreams in the CA space and it starts by applying to study a BCom accounting at Milpark Education’s School of Professional Accounting. We’ve got you, so you’ve got this.”
Considering a career in accounting? Click here for more information on Milpark Education's online BCom in accounting course. Applications for 2024 are open.
This article was sponsored by Milpark Education.