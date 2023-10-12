Get one step closer to becoming a CA with Milpark Education's online BCom

Are you wanting to further your studies after matric, pursue a career in finance and accounting, or start your journey to becoming a chartered accountant (CA)? Milpark Education has you covered.

As the first full-time online study option to becoming a CA (SA), this unique opportunity begins with a three-year bachelor of commerce (BCom) in accounting degree, followed by a one-year postgraduate diploma in accounting (PGDA), accredited by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Applications for 2024 are now open, making it the perfect time to take that next step after school or in your career.

“There are several institutions of higher learning locally, many of which offer a variety of online learning platforms and qualifications, but not all schools and programmes — or their student experience — are created equal,” says Gareth Olivier, head of the School of Professional Accounting at Milpark Education.

“Students have different needs and Milpark's courses are structured on empowering them with the support and flexibility to unlock and maximise their potential. This means offering a student journey that goes beyond normal lecturer input. This includes consultations, live sessions, mentorship, peer and study support groups and specialist advisers who help students manage their workload and provide motivational and psychosocial counselling.”