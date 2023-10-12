Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have long been a fixture in idealised couples in Hollywood. Their marriage spanning nearly 20 years has been the stuff of tabloid fodder and rumours, but nothing put them in the spotlight more than their Covid-19 antics and a slap heard around the globe.
After the shocking news of their relationship being in dire straits in 2016, many have questioned whether Will should have defended Jada at last year’s Academy Awards. The host of the annual event, Chris Rock, made disparaging remarks about Jada’s hair, who has alopecia, which Will responded to by slapping him on stage.
While the beef between them might seem to stem from the night, it goes all the way back to the early days of their careers.
Will, Jada, Chris Rock: a timeline of Hollywood’s crazy love triangle
From dates in the 90s to separations in the 2010s, here is a look at the biggest moments of the unforgettable 'Oscars slap' trip
Image: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
EVERBODY DATES CHRIS
A number of rumours seem to source an ill-fated romance between Jada and Rock as the root of their beef. A tip-off given to “pop culture curators” DeuxMoi, claimed that “Chris Rock dated Jada and something happened between them and they never spoke again”.
While it has widely become a social media legend that Jada never dated Rock but rejected him, the DeuxMoi tip-off never brought about evidence of them being together, their closest link being Wesley Snipes, Jada’s ex, and Rock’s movie New Jack City two years before he and Pinkett-Smith were a couple.
THE FRESH PRINCE OF NO CASTING
It’s during this time that Jada would audition for a role on Will’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She would not get the part but shortly after, Rock would land a date with Will for his gender-bent character Jasmine.
AN INTIMATE ENGAGEMENT
Rock had made sure to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth until a number of unfortunate coincidences aligned.
In 1997, the GI Jane movie came out where Demi Moore famously shaved her hair off and in October of that year, Rock made several jokes about Jada’s involvement in the Million Woman March. The demonstration was headed by black women over the ills they face in society.
A month later, Will proposed to Jada in bed and according to the Economic Times the next day they found out that they were expecting their first child together. Rock invited Jada to the show a month later and continued to joke about women organising an event and her involvement. He later rewarded Jada with a bottle of champagne for “doing an interview without mentioning his name.”
THE CALM BEFORE THE KLAP
Things were looking up for the trio, especially when Rock and Jada were announced as co-stars in animated flick Madagascar. Months before, Rock got to award Will his Kids Choice Award for best actor in an animation for Shark Tale. Throughout the years, they were all photographed in pictures together seemingly getting along.
CHRIS AIMS FOR JADA
As tabloids continued to gossip about Jada and Will divorcing, the Wild Wild West actor took to his Facebook to quell the rumours as they kept receiving messages of condolences. It is at this time that Jada claims Chris asked her out. After confirming it was just rumours, Rock apologised to his former co-star a year after they had wrapped up filming the last of the Madagascar movies.
BOYCOTT BAE
Image: J Countess/WireImage via Getty Images
Jada recently shared with People magazine that 2016 was the year she and Will separated. The pair had always been candid about their struggles but it proved too much that year when they chose to live separate lives. Jada told People that they were “exhausted with trying”.
This was kept out of the spotlight and while keeping up appearances, nobody knew what was going on behind closed doors. That year, Jada joined the boycott against the Oscars in solidarity with industry mavens who were against the lack of diversity. It became highly publicised that both Smiths were not going to attend and Jada had called Rock to encourage him to join the boycott despite his announcement as the host of the prestigious event.
The comedian's Oscars monologue was both hilarious and poignant.
Jada shared that she had not realised the immense pressure on Rock and both understood each other’s positions on the matter. According to Jada, there was no sign of bad blood after they spoke.
However, things took a turn when Rock got on stage at the Oscars and belittled Jada’s stance, stating “Isn’t she on a TV Show? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”
Rock continued: “Jada’s mad her man Will was not nominated for Concussion. I get it,” he said, adding: “It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20m for Wild Wild West.”
Jada would take the jest on the chin, saying it “comes with the territory”. It was reported that the trio would not speak again for six years.
STING LIKE A BEE
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
After the entanglement issue in 2020, Smith and Jada would become punching bags for commentators and comedians alike. While introducing the Best Documentary at the 94th Oscars, Rock made a comment to Jada on stage about her bald head, stating: “Jada, I love ya. GI. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya”.
The coincidences of 1997 would come crashing before Rock’s eyes as a visibly agitated Smith would utter the now infamous line, “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” before slapping Rock live on stage. Though he would scoop up the Best Actor award later on that evening, it would be taken from Will with a 10-year ban from the ceremony.
THE AFTERBURN
The event would prove to be a polarising affair, with many pledging allegiances to either affected party. Will issued an apology shortly after to the academy and Rock stated “there is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.
Jada addressed the matter on her Red Table Talk show, hoping both Rock and Will would make amends.
