Lifestyle

Fake it 'til you make it: how dupe travel celebrates cheap travel

We look at how the TikTok trend works, and three local destinations you can trade for your outbound travel plans

17 October 2023 - 14:24
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
You won't need a passport for this travel trend.
You won't need a passport for this travel trend.
Image: 123RF/Instinia

 We have all lusted to travel around the world and tick off some top destinations on our bucket lists. From Egypt's pyramids to Rome's sculptures, there's rarely a beloved hotspot that doesn't come with the promise of breaking the bank.

However, savvy TikTokers have taken the “dupe” beauty trend and brought it to the world of tourism. 

Dupe travel is basically finding an alternative to a destination with the aim of saving money. Cosmopolitan magazine observes the replacement destination carries “the same energy” as the intended space so you don't have to bend over backwards to make it to the pricier getaway.

The trend is also a great advantage for those looking to avoid peak crowds in spaces like beaches. 

Make sure to try Benguela Blue, when you aren't taking in the views from the hill where it is situated, and offers a wide seafood offering.

GREECE 

Forget about breaking your life savings for margaritas on Mykonos, take a quicker flight to the Western Cape's gem, Paternoster. The small town's whitewashed houses and its white sand beaches can immediately transport you to scenic Greece.

ITALY

Be transported into a little corner of Italy hidden in the bustling Fourways area of Johannesburg. While hotels and events might make you stay longer, Italian-inspired restaurants such as Donatella are bound to have you coming back for seconds.

Take in the colourful fauna of parts of the world at Montecasino Bird Garden at the foot of one of its main entrances.

GRAND CANYON

Whether it's Thelma & Louise or Succession that has made you fall in love with the scenic desert regions in America's Grand Canyon, you can try something a lot more posh locally about 250km outside Cape Town.

The Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve is home to man-made caves that merge with the sandstone formations. Guests can enjoy high-octane hikes and nature drives or a peaceful escape with the on-site spa.

READ MORE:

All you need to know about starbathing and where to try it out

The trend can help you destress while on holiday
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Two South African lodges make the Conde Nast 50 Best Resorts in the World list

Londolozi and Ulusaba Private Game Reserve prove popular time and again, with 13 additional properties having made it onto the list of Top 15 Resorts ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SA is home to one of world's most attractive heritage sites, says science

A study to find the most eye-catching heritage sites on Earth puts South Africa in fourth place, ahead of winners in the UK, Canada and Brazil
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Safari Moon Luxury Bush Lodge: fit for Hollywood and its A-listers

At a place that Tom Cruise called home, Sanet Oberholzer discovers a Hoedspruit trip should be about the journey as much as the destination
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN PICS | A peek inside the Springboks’ Paris hotel Travel
  2. Fake it 'til you make it: how dupe travel celebrates cheap travel Lifestyle
  3. Madrid named top city in Europe for digital nomads Travel
  4. Cape Town International Airport bags 7th World Tourism Award win Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Local talent honoured at SAFTAs; SA woman's alien encounters ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Impeached public protector joins EFF
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...