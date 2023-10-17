Fake it 'til you make it: how dupe travel celebrates cheap travel

We have all lusted to travel around the world and tick off some top destinations on our bucket lists. From Egypt's pyramids to Rome's sculptures, there's rarely a beloved hotspot that doesn't come with the promise of breaking the bank.
We have all lusted to travel around the world and tick off some top destinations on our bucket lists. From Egypt's pyramids to Rome's sculptures, there's rarely a beloved hotspot that doesn't come with the promise of breaking the bank.
However, savvy TikTokers have taken the “dupe” beauty trend and brought it to the world of tourism.
Dupe travel is basically finding an alternative to a destination with the aim of saving money. Cosmopolitan magazine observes the replacement destination carries “the same energy” as the intended space so you don't have to bend over backwards to make it to the pricier getaway.
The trend is also a great advantage for those looking to avoid peak crowds in spaces like beaches.
Make sure to try Benguela Blue, when you aren't taking in the views from the hill where it is situated, and offers a wide seafood offering.
GREECE
Forget about breaking your life savings for margaritas on Mykonos, take a quicker flight to the Western Cape's gem, Paternoster. The small town's whitewashed houses and its white sand beaches can immediately transport you to scenic Greece.
ITALY
Be transported into a little corner of Italy hidden in the bustling Fourways area of Johannesburg. While hotels and events might make you stay longer, Italian-inspired restaurants such as Donatella are bound to have you coming back for seconds.
Take in the colourful fauna of parts of the world at Montecasino Bird Garden at the foot of one of its main entrances.
GRAND CANYON
Whether it's Thelma & Louise or Succession that has made you fall in love with the scenic desert regions in America's Grand Canyon, you can try something a lot more posh locally about 250km outside Cape Town.
The Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve is home to man-made caves that merge with the sandstone formations. Guests can enjoy high-octane hikes and nature drives or a peaceful escape with the on-site spa.
