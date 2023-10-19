Lifestyle

Hacks to make the best ribs at home

These seven tips are sure to make your next rack unforgettable

19 October 2023 - 13:36
Hilary Biller Columnist
Sweet and sour ribs.
Image: Yang Zhao

1. You can buy ribs — be it pork, lamb or beef ready marinated or marinate them yourself. This way you won't be paying extra for the weight of the marinade in the bag.

2. If ready marinated, pour off the marinade and wipe them with a damp paper towel before placing on the braai. The marinade contains a fair amount of sweetness which causes the ribs to burn before they are cooked.

3. Save the marinade BUT as it contains raw meat juices it must be brought to the boil in a pot before serving with the ribs for dunking.

Six hacks to replace eggs in baking

From apple sauce to flax seed, you won't believe what you can use as a replacement for eggs in your baking.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

4. Ribs are popular and one never can make enough of them for a crowd. I find by cutting them into individual ribs they go further. 

5. If you are going to make your own marinade use smoked ribs instead of fresh ones because the flavour is better.

6. Making your own marinade is easy peasy. For 4 racks combine in a bowl 4 cloves of crushed garlic; a knob of grated ginger; grated rind and juice of 1 orange; 250ml (1 cup) each of tomato sauce and chutney (Mrs Balls); 30ml (2 tbsp) soya or Worcester sauce; 30ml (2 tbsp) honey or syrup; 125ml (1/2 cup) olive or sunflower oil; a pinch of chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Mix well together and pour over the ribs, cover and leave in the fridge for at least an hour before placing on the coals. Drain the marinade off the ribs and wipe the ribs with a damp paper towel. Save the marinade and bring to the boil in a pot and serve alongside the ribs. 

7. Or save all the hassle and buy a ready-made marinade, draining it off before placing the ribs on the coals and bringing it to a boil before serving with cooked ribs.

