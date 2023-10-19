Lifestyle

Here are three gin cocktail recipes to get you lit this weekend

It's National G&T day — BULLDOG gin helps us celebrate with fun and easy recipes you can try at home

19 October 2023 - 10:51
Thango Ntwasa Journalist
Boundary pushers, BULLDOG, show us an easy peasy recipe for G&T.
Image: Supplied

Since 2010, October 19 has been a day for celebrating a no-mess, no-fuss cocktail — the gin and tonic. The beloved mix has been a favourite for many since the 1700s and a particular hit in the UK.

The British icon has made its way to South Africa and has been embraced with open arms. Whether enjoyed on a lively rooftop bar overlooking the Atlantic or savoured on a sweltering day in the bushveld, the refreshing qualities of this classic cocktail are perfectly suited to our warm weather.

Celebrating the classic in new ways BULLDOG Gin, who pride themselves in pushing boundaries, share three recipes to celebrate the iconic drink. 

A gin and tonic with a burst of daring flavours.
Image: Supplied

BULLDOG GIN AND TONIC

Fresh, modern, and free-spirited, the BULLDOG gin and tonic is infused with a burst of daring flavours. 

Ingredients:

  • 50ml BULLDOG gin

  • 150ml chilled tonic

  • Copa glass

  • Frozen lime

How to make it:

  • Fill a copa glass with ice and chill.

  • Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then add 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.

  • Stir and garnish with a slice of frozen lime.

  • Serve and enjoy!

BULLDOG GIN AND TONIC BOLD

Elevating the classic gin & tonic to new heights, the gin and tonic bold boasts an unconventional and modern garnish that adds a distinctive twist. 

Ingredients:

  • 50ml BULLDOG gin
  • 150ml chilled tonic
  • Black copa glass
  • Charred grapefruit
Elevating a classic with a distinctive and bold twist.
Image: Supplied

How to make it:

  • Fill a black copa glass with ice and chill.

  • Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then add 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.

  • Stir and garnish with a slice of charred grapefruit.

  • Sip and savour!

BULLDOG GIN SONIC

Experience the unique aromatics of the BULLDOG gin sonic cocktail, complete with its signature charred lemon wedge.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml BULLDOG gin

  • 75ml chilled tonic

  • 75ml chilled soda

  • Black highball glass

  • Charred lemon wedge

How to make it:

  • Fill a highball glass with ice and chill.

  • Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.

  • Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then top with 75ml of chilled premium tonic water and 75ml of chilled premium soda.

  • Stir and garnish with a slice of charred lemon wedge.

  • Relax and enjoy!

