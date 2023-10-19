Since 2010, October 19 has been a day for celebrating a no-mess, no-fuss cocktail — the gin and tonic. The beloved mix has been a favourite for many since the 1700s and a particular hit in the UK.
The British icon has made its way to South Africa and has been embraced with open arms. Whether enjoyed on a lively rooftop bar overlooking the Atlantic or savoured on a sweltering day in the bushveld, the refreshing qualities of this classic cocktail are perfectly suited to our warm weather.
Celebrating the classic in new ways BULLDOG Gin, who pride themselves in pushing boundaries, share three recipes to celebrate the iconic drink.
Here are three gin cocktail recipes to get you lit this weekend
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
BULLDOG GIN AND TONIC
Fresh, modern, and free-spirited, the BULLDOG gin and tonic is infused with a burst of daring flavours.
Ingredients:
50ml BULLDOG gin
150ml chilled tonic
Copa glass
Frozen lime
How to make it:
Fill a copa glass with ice and chill.
Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.
Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then add 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.
Stir and garnish with a slice of frozen lime.
Serve and enjoy!
BULLDOG GIN AND TONIC BOLD
Elevating the classic gin & tonic to new heights, the gin and tonic bold boasts an unconventional and modern garnish that adds a distinctive twist.
Ingredients:
Image: Supplied
How to make it:
Fill a black copa glass with ice and chill.
Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.
Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then add 150ml of chilled premium tonic water.
Stir and garnish with a slice of charred grapefruit.
Sip and savour!
BULLDOG GIN SONIC
Experience the unique aromatics of the BULLDOG gin sonic cocktail, complete with its signature charred lemon wedge.
Ingredients:
50ml BULLDOG gin
75ml chilled tonic
75ml chilled soda
Black highball glass
Charred lemon wedge
How to make it:
Fill a highball glass with ice and chill.
Empty the glass, draining excess water, and refill it with fresh ice.
Pour 50ml of BULLDOG gin into the glass using a jigger, then top with 75ml of chilled premium tonic water and 75ml of chilled premium soda.
Stir and garnish with a slice of charred lemon wedge.
Relax and enjoy!
