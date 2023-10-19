Joburgers, get ready for a weekend of spectacular gin-infused adventure

What do you consider to be the “perfect pour”?

I do one part gin, two parts tonic. It works really well because you still get a sense of the gin and it’s not too strong.

For someone who doesn’t like the taste of tonic, what’s an acceptable alternative mix to enjoy with gin?

One of the things we’re starting to see a lot of is gin and soda. Because the soda is sugar free, the focus is really on the gin. For some people that is a little bit too intense, so I suggest a Tom Collins, in which you get a little bit of sugar, a little bit of fresh lemon, soda water and gin. It’s delicious, it’s refreshing and you take away a little of that bitterness that some people don’t like from a tonic.

Let’s talk citrus and garnish. Should one use just the rind or an entire wedge?

It comes down to personal choice and this is the beauty of gin and tonic. I actually love a lemon wheel. Yes, you are getting more of the juice in there, but I find in using the peel I end up wasting the lemon. But if you want to let that gin shine in the tonic, then using a small bit of the peel works really well. Just make sure you juice that lemon and use every part of it.