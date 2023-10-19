Joburgers, get ready for a weekend of spectacular gin-infused adventure
Explore BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's 'SAW THIS MADE THIS' Gin Route to sample sensational art-inspired cocktails and stand a chance to win
Joburgers, round up your fellow gin enthusiasts, book a ride and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of discovery with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE this weekend.
In celebration of International Gin and Tonic Day, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has created a "SAW THIS MADE THIS" Gin Route comprising five vibey bars and restaurants around the city that'll be serving up one-of-a-kind G&Ts with a creative twist from October 19 to 21.
At each stop on the Gin Route, you'll be able to sample unique BOMBAY SAPPHIRE cocktails inspired by the incredible work of top local artists; these sips promise to awaken your artistic senses and tantalise your taste buds.
Collaborating bars and restaurants include Benchwarmers Sports Bar and Sin+Tax in Rosebank, Mother-in-Law and The Royale in Craighall Park and The Blockman in Parkhurst.
As you flit between these trendy spots, you'll have the opportunity to collect stamps on a virtual BOMBAY SAPPHIRE passport, available by downloading the Magic Stamp app. Complete your passport with stamps from all five participating venues by midnight on October 21 and you could win some amazing prizes*, including a R5,000 bar tab for you and 10 friends.
Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of creativity and innovation and your chance to enjoy some sensational G&T experiences — start making plans to explore the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE “SAW THIS MADE THIS” Gin Route now.
Mix up sensational gin cocktails like a pro
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE master distiller Anne Brock shares tips for the perfect gin serve.
What’s your idea of the perfect G&T?
For me, it’s a drink in which you can taste the gin. There is a reason gin and tonic has become such an iconic drink — it’s because those two ingredients pair well but you don’t want too much tonic and you don’t want too much gin: you want it to be balanced. I also like a little bit of ice and a smaller glass. Fundamentally, you need to use a gin that you like. Obviously, my go-to is BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and a tonic that allows the gin to shine through.
What do you consider to be the “perfect pour”?
I do one part gin, two parts tonic. It works really well because you still get a sense of the gin and it’s not too strong.
For someone who doesn’t like the taste of tonic, what’s an acceptable alternative mix to enjoy with gin?
One of the things we’re starting to see a lot of is gin and soda. Because the soda is sugar free, the focus is really on the gin. For some people that is a little bit too intense, so I suggest a Tom Collins, in which you get a little bit of sugar, a little bit of fresh lemon, soda water and gin. It’s delicious, it’s refreshing and you take away a little of that bitterness that some people don’t like from a tonic.
Let’s talk citrus and garnish. Should one use just the rind or an entire wedge?
It comes down to personal choice and this is the beauty of gin and tonic. I actually love a lemon wheel. Yes, you are getting more of the juice in there, but I find in using the peel I end up wasting the lemon. But if you want to let that gin shine in the tonic, then using a small bit of the peel works really well. Just make sure you juice that lemon and use every part of it.
Did you know?
International Gin and Tonic Day is celebrated annually on October 19.
What’s your favourite garnish to add to gin?
I love lemon. Grapefruit works really well. Fresh herbs [such as rosemary] are always lovely.
What’s your favourite gin cocktail?
A French75, which is essentially a Tom Collins, but instead of using soda, you’re using sparkling wine or Champagne. It’s a really simple drink to make, it’s super tasty, the gin shines and it feels a bit special.
What’s a fun fact about gin most people don’t know?
Juniper is absolutely the key ingredient in gin, but nobody farms juniper; it grows wild all over the world. So it doesn’t matter the size of the gin company, all juniper is foraged and picked from the wild.
