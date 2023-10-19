Lifestyle

WATCH | Jada Pinkett-Smith claims 'Oscars brought us together' in video interview

19 October 2023 - 09:32 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO, Reuters and Euronews
Euronews Culture sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss her reflections on the infamous Oscars slap, her relationship with Will Smith and her new memoir Worthy — out on October 24.

In a separate interview with The Times, the Gotham actress revealed she may move back in with Will to “take care of him” when he's older. “I think eventually we will (live together again). I really do,” Jada told The Times.

“Will's getting old. I'm staying quite young, but it's getting apparent to me that he's gonna need someone to take care of him.”  she said.

Will and Jada married in 1997. In  her memoir the actress revealed they had been separated for seven years.

23 hours ago

