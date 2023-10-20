Lifestyle

WATCH | SA Fashion Week streetwear: the best of day 1

We speak to top style stars about their looks and the hottest trends on the local runway show

20 October 2023 - 15:00 By Thango Ntwasa and THABO TSHABALALA
Celebrating more than 27 years of putting local fashion in the forefront, South African Fashion Week continues to shine as they gear up for the autumn/winter collections.

Attending the first night of glitz and glam, we spoke to a number of style stars about the collections and their striking ensembles.

