The WGRUV Dance Company took Durban by storm this weekend with their production, enthralling the audience at the Playhouse Drama Theatre with their classics and modern styles of contemporary, ballet and Spanish dance. Their soul-stirring production Beyond Dreams ran until last Saturday night.
Creative director Holly Gruver, who relocated to South Africa 10 years ago from the US, describes Beyond Dreams as an “ethereal and captivating” production which sees nine dancers slip in and out of fantasy-reality dreamscapes.
IN PICS | 'Beyond Dreams' takes Durban by storm
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“It’s a blend of contemporary ballet and Spanish dancing and it highlights the ethereal world of dreaming in our sleep state and also in real life. Sometimes our dreams manifest as goals. The show looks at these different types of dreams and the dancing blends these themes together,” says Gruver.
Dance lovers who came to watch the production were mesmerised by this soul-stirring creation that tickled their imagination.
