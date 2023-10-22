Rhythmic revelry: The inaugural Trace Awards rocks Kigali's BK Arena to capacity

The evening also paid homage to the legendary Nigerian musician 2Face, as he was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, commemorating his monumental contributions to the African music scene.
South African talent shines at the inaugural event
In a star-studded affair that fused pulsating rhythms from across the African continent, the inaugural Trace Awards emerged as a scintillating celebration of musical brilliance and cultural diversity. As the rain clouds gracefully parted over the enchanting city of Kigali, Rwanda, the BK Arena beckoned, and fans surged in droves, packing the arena to its very seams, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved musical icons.
Led by the charismatic Afrobeat legend D'Banj and the stunning Angolan supermodel Maria Borges, the evening was a whirlwind of electrifying performances, emotional speeches, and unexpected technical hiccups that left the audience both spellbound and occasionally on edge.
The event kicked off with an explosive opening performance of the viral sensation Jerusalema by the enchanting Nomcebo, setting the tone for a night brimming with unbridled energy and infectious melodies. D'Banj and Maria Borges, adorned in multiple eye-catching outfits throughout the evening.
As live performances from nominated artists enthralled the audience, Uganda's gospel sensation Levixone had the entire arena on their feet with an uplifting performance, while Rwanda's hip-hop maestro Chriss Eazy ignited a frenzy among the crowd, drawing roars of approval as he graced the stage.
However, the evening wasn't without its share of technical glitches which marred the otherwise flawless production during a pivotal gospel artist's award speech. French heart-throb Lisandro Cuxi's flawless vocals secured him the prestigious award for Best Artist Africa — Lusophone, leaving the crowd in awe as he delivered a heartwarming speech in French before serenading the audience with an enchanting melody.
The night reached a crescendo of excitement as the crowd erupted with cheers for Nigeria's beloved Davido, underscoring his status as the winner of the Best Male Artist award. The atmosphere reached fever pitch as his pulsating collaboration with Musa Keys, Unavailable,, induced a contagious dance craze throughout the arena.
In a moment of triumph for South African talent Robot Boii's electrifying moves earned him the well-deserved title of Best Dancer, underscoring the undeniable influence and creativity emanating from South Africa's vibrant music scene.
Taking to the stage to accept the award Robot Boii delivered an impassioned message of hope and determination to aspiring dancers across Africa.
“All the dancers growing up, watching this and telling themselves that they can’t do the most, I’m telling you black child it’s possible, all the way from South Africa, amapiano to the world,” Robot Boii said during his acceptance speech.
Rising star Rema shone bright, claiming the Song of the Year accolade for his chart-topping hit “Calm Down” and sharing the spotlight for Best Global African Artist with the mesmerising Nomcebo.
