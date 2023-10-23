Arena partners with Sebenza to connect commuters and advertisers

Arena Holdings, one of Africa's leading English-language news publishers and media companies, has entered an exclusive media sales partnership with the innovative content and Wi-Fi platform Sebenza, which gives commuters in taxis across SA access to free Wi-Fi en route.

The media house is home to some of SA's most prominent publications including Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, The Herald, SowetanLIVE, Daily Dispatch and TimesLIVE.

Pule Molebeledi, Arena Holding's acting CEO, says the strategic collaboration with Sebenza will allow brands and businesses to engage with commuters across SA and establish meaningful connections through targeted advertising on the Sebenza platform.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sebenza. Our shared vision of connecting people and enabling thriving economies aligns perfectly. As a media company, we understand the power of engaging content and advertising,” he says.