It's one thing keeping up with the Springboks as they win matches back to back in Paris, but it's another salivating at the amazing sights, views and foods they enjoy when off duty.
While the idea of trying out those places might seem like a fun idea, you will probably break the bank.
No worries, however, because with our nine provinces and brilliant holiday venues there are more than enough getaways on local shores.
Here are four local alternatives you might try instead of hitching a flight to the home of the Eiffel Tower.
Too broke to enjoy France like the Boks? Here are four local alternatives you need to see
From boat rides to art museums, get your holiday fix on a Mzansi budget
BAKOVEN, CAPE TOWN
When the time came for the Boks to catch a break on their tough trek to the finals, some players soaked up the French sun on the famed beaches of Cassis. Known for being a serene and secluded escape, the best alternative in South Africa can be found in Bakoven.
Make sure to explore as this tiny spot has hidden gems — the Beta and Bali beaches — which can be found while traversing between boulders. While you get a stunning view of Camps Bay, Bakoven is also loved for its calm waters.
LE KREAMERY, PRETORIA
With many of the WAGS left with time to explore the many wonders of Paris, the city of lights is where you can indulge your sweet tooth. Apart from the treats inside stores, it is also important to snap the best possible pics while you're at it.
Try Le Kreamery, the dessert bar in Pretoria known for its renowned cocktails, cakes and savoury creations.
YACOOB YACHTS, CAPE TOWN
Though it's become something of a meme, the pic of Eben Etzebeth and Bok captain Siya Kolisi gearing up for a boat ride is bound to be recreated by many fans on similar excursions. So why not try your hand with a party at sea?
Whether for kids or adults, Yacoob Yachts offers festivities on their boats, including a pirate-themed one which is bound to be a hit with the little ones.
ZEITZ MOCCA, CAPE TOWN
Home to history-making art pieces housed in elaborate awe-inspiring spaces like the Petit Palais recently visited by a number of Boks and WAGS, the best local art space is without a doubt the Zeitz Mocaa.
As the largest museum of modern art in South Africa, the Zeitz offers rotating exhibitions and preserved art.
